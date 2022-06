The preseason accolades and honors are beginning to flow this summer. Athlon Sports released its preseason all-conference teams as the annual preseason magazine begins to hit newsstands, and the Big Ten preseason all-conference teams have a nice handful of Penn State players sprinkled throughout. Defense is the story of Penn State’s preseason All-Big Ten honorees from Athlon Sports with two defensive fixtures named first-team All-Big Ten for the preseason. Defensive lineman PJ Mustipher and safety Ji'Ayir Brown each appeared on the preseason All-Big Ten defense first team from Athlon Sports, and cornerback Joey Porter Jr.and linebacker Curtis Jacobs made the second...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 34 MINUTES AGO