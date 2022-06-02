ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Two killed, three injured in Rancho Mirage traffic collision

By KESQ News Team
 4 days ago
Two people were killed and three others were injured in a Rancho Mirage traffic collision Wednesday evening, according to new information from the Riverside County Sheriffs Department.

Cal Fire said the crash happened on Dinah Shore Drive near the Westin Mission Hills Resort at 8:14 p.m.

In a statement released Thursday morning, the Sheriff's Department said three vehicles were involved in the collision. A black sedan with three passengers inside collided with a box truck.

The Sheriff's Department says a male juvenile passenger died at the scene and an adult passenger died later at a hospital. A third passenger only suffered minor to moderate injuries, according to the sheriff's statement.

The box truck's driver suffered minor injuries. A passenger in a third car was struck by flying debris from the initial collision and also suffered minor injuries.

Initial information released Wednesday by the sheriff's department said two vehicles were involved and that one person was killed.

Dinah Shore Drive was closed in both directions from Los Alamos Road to Del Webb Way for the resulting investigation.

Cal Fire and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department were called to the scene.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

IN THIS ARTICLE
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

