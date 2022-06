With the worst of the pandemic behind us (it is behind us, right?), bands are back on tour again. Some of my favorite groups are hitting the road. The Arkells. The Beaches. The MONOWHALES (all caps, please). Unfortunately, none of them are coming anywhere close, perhaps my fault for having exotic music tastes. But I caught James McMurtry at the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount a few weeks ago – and a third-row seat is tough to beat anywhere. I have friends who caught Tedeschi Trucks in Lynchburg (the band also played Rocky Mount), others who camped out at the Rooster Walk festival in Henry County.

ROANOKE COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO