Kate, Duchess of Cambridge channels Princess Diana at Trooping the Color 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee has brought the British royal family together as they celebrate the monarch’s birthday and 70 years on the throne.

The affair kicked off Thursday with Trooping the Color , a military parade, and among the royals in attendance were Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, who rode in a carriage alongside Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Kate wore a white ensemble, featuring an Alexander McQueen blazer dress and a blue Philip Treacy hat with a matching white accent on the brim.

Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, waves to the public as she arrives on a carriage to attend the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Color, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations, in London, June 2, 2022.

Her outfit was reminiscent of Princess Diana’s white outfit from August 1991 when the princess of Wales wore a short-sleeved white dress, pearl drop earrings and a matching wide-brimmed white hat with two black bands to welcome the British Army’s Royal Hampshire Regiment back to Portsmouth, England, from the Gulf War.

Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: The Princess of Wales at Portsmouth for a ceremony celebrating the safe return of the Royal Hampshire Regiment from the Gulf War, August 1991.

Diana wore the ensemble again the following year at the Trooping the Color parade, which was held on June 13, 1992.

At this year’s Trooping the Color, the first parade to return to the center of London at Buckingham Palace since the pandemic began two years ago, Prince William and Kate’s children joined their mother and Camilla in the carriage ride from the palace to Horse Guards Parade in St. James’s Park. After the park festivities, they returned to Buckingham Palace to join the queen on the balcony and watch a flypast of military planes.

The children all wore blue with William and Kate’s youngest son, Prince Louis, wearing a sailor’s outfit with white trim and navy blue stripes.

Matt Dunham/AP - PHOTO: Prince Louis watches the Trooping of the Color in London, June 2, 2022.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images - PHOTO: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William, watch the Trooping the Colour parade on June 2, 2022 in London.

He looked just like his dad William when he wore a sailor outfit to Trooping the Color in June 1985, when he was just 2 years old.

PA Images via Getty Images, FILE|Chris Jackson/Getty Images - PHOTO: Prince William watches the Trooping the Colour from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on June 15, 1985 in London; Prince Louis holds his ears as he watches the Trooping the Colour from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on June 2, 2022 in London.

The four-year-old is fifth in line to the throne while his grandfather, Prince Charles is first in line, followed by his father, William.