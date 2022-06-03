ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge channels Princess Diana at Trooping the Color 2022

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sgJQT_0fy8bcQ800

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee has brought the British royal family together as they celebrate the monarch’s birthday and 70 years on the throne.

The affair kicked off Thursday with Trooping the Color , a military parade, and among the royals in attendance were Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, who rode in a carriage alongside Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

MORE: Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee: 7 memorable moments from her 70-year reign

Kate wore a white ensemble, featuring an Alexander McQueen blazer dress and a blue Philip Treacy hat with a matching white accent on the brim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iVRFY_0fy8bcQ800
Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, waves to the public as she arrives on a carriage to attend the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Color, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations, in London, June 2, 2022.

Her outfit was reminiscent of Princess Diana’s white outfit from August 1991 when the princess of Wales wore a short-sleeved white dress, pearl drop earrings and a matching wide-brimmed white hat with two black bands to welcome the British Army’s Royal Hampshire Regiment back to Portsmouth, England, from the Gulf War.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BWJI6_0fy8bcQ800
Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: The Princess of Wales at Portsmouth for a ceremony celebrating the safe return of the Royal Hampshire Regiment from the Gulf War, August 1991.

Diana wore the ensemble again the following year at the Trooping the Color parade, which was held on June 13, 1992.

MORE: Queen Elizabeth II's rainbow wardrobe: 96-year-old monarch doesn't dress to blend in

At this year’s Trooping the Color, the first parade to return to the center of London at Buckingham Palace since the pandemic began two years ago, Prince William and Kate’s children joined their mother and Camilla in the carriage ride from the palace to Horse Guards Parade in St. James’s Park. After the park festivities, they returned to Buckingham Palace to join the queen on the balcony and watch a flypast of military planes.

The children all wore blue with William and Kate’s youngest son, Prince Louis, wearing a sailor’s outfit with white trim and navy blue stripes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14QBpD_0fy8bcQ800
Matt Dunham/AP - PHOTO: Prince Louis watches the Trooping of the Color in London, June 2, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Tc8x_0fy8bcQ800
Chris Jackson/Getty Images - PHOTO: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William, watch the Trooping the Colour parade on June 2, 2022 in London.

He looked just like his dad William when he wore a sailor outfit to Trooping the Color in June 1985, when he was just 2 years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24TOWi_0fy8bcQ800
PA Images via Getty Images, FILE|Chris Jackson/Getty Images - PHOTO: Prince William watches the Trooping the Colour from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on June 15, 1985 in London; Prince Louis holds his ears as he watches the Trooping the Colour from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on June 2, 2022 in London.

The four-year-old is fifth in line to the throne while his grandfather, Prince Charles is first in line, followed by his father, William.

Related
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wows in bold bardot gown for glamorous red carpet with Prince William

On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge had a show-stopping fashion moment at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London. Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline - a favourite of sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her collarbones.
Kate Middleton Wears Her Boldest Hat Yet for Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton and Prince William are stepping in for Queen Elizabeth for a party at the palace. The royal couple led other members of the royal family in hosting the third garden party of the season at Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday. Kate, 40, and Prince William, 39, greeted many of the thousands of guests who were invited to the royal residence's gardens in recognition of their public service.
Elle

Why Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Skipping Meghan and Harry's Daughter Lili's 1st Birthday Party

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to the U.K. this week for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. While in England, Lili will celebrate her first birthday on Saturday, June 4—and her aunt Kate Middleton and uncle Prince William will be missing from any quiet family party, Page Six and Daily Mail point out.
People

Princess Beatrice Wears Statement Headband Fit for a Royal at Buckingham Palace Garden Party

No Buckingham Palace garden party is complete without some fabulous headpieces, as Princess Beatrice knows. Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, 33, joined Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex for the Buckingham Palace garden party on Thursday. They greeted many of the thousands of guests who were invited to the royal residence's gardens in recognition of their public service.
The Independent

Harry and Meghan reunited with royal family for jubilee at Madame Tussauds

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have rejoined the royal family at Madame Tussauds to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.Waxwork figures of the main family members have received a black tie makeover in preparation for the event marking the monarch’s 70-year reign on June 5.The reunion at the London attraction brings the Sussexes back together publicly with the family for the first time since their move to the US in 2020.Meghan’s waxwork has been dressed in a red, caped Safiyaa gown, which she wore on one of her last royal engagements at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal...
Hello Magazine

Princess Beatrice is the new royal hair goals - move over Kate Middleton

Aside from Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice is one of the most famous royal redheads! The daughter of Prince Andrew gave birth to her daughter Sienna in 2021, and since then, the wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi really upped her hair game, regularly sporting luscious locks. The Duchess of Cambridge may...
SheKnows

Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Ready to 'Break Away' From the Traditional Monarchy

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We’ve known for sometime that Prince William and Kate Middleton are leading the charge to usher in a new, modern monarchy while the couple’s respective roles as senior royals continue to expand. Already, there’ve been a number of reports concerning different ways the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want to streamline the House of Windsor. But following the criticism they faced during and after their tour of the Caribbean, Kate and Prince William...
SheKnows

Meghan Markle Was Spotted During Trooping the Colour Goofing Off With These Royal Kids

Click here to read the full article. It’s Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first time back at Trooping the Colour, an annual celebration of the monarch’s birthday, since leaving their roles as senior royals — and things are looking a bit different this time around. While Meghan and Harry posed with the rest of the royal family for those iconic balcony photos when they attended in 2018 and 2019, that honor (or duty, to see Prince Louis’ face tell it) is reserved for working members of the family only, so the Sussexes hung back during their 2022 visit. And it...
