ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Proud: Making early music education accessible to all children is Dr. Joy's mission

By Eliott Rodriguez
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JhF6o_0fy8bW4e00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kv6yf_0fy8bW4e00
Miami Proud: Meet Friends of South Florida Music's award-winning leader 'Doctor Joy' 02:20

MIAMI - Music is one of the most powerful tools in education and child development.

Making early music education accessible to all children across the barriers of financial and physical challenges is the mission of musician, researcher, and former elementary school teacher Joy Galliford.

She's known as simply 'Doctor Joy".

She pours all her experience and energy into her nonprofit Friends of South Florida Music.

Her program is in schools all over Miami-Dade, serving underserved children, called Music FUNdamentals, with the emphasis on "fun" explicit.

"We provide free weekly music education classes to children of all abilities currently year-round in 2016 we started with 97 children and now we are over 800 who receive this same class every week," Joy Galliford, Ph.D., executive director.

In a classroom of special needs children at Promised Land Academy in Homestead, she is clearly beloved by her students.

She leads them in song, gets them moving, gets down on the floor, jumps up and down, shakes rattles, and rolls with them too. The positive energy is palpable, the learning is a bit more subtle.

"Music is a natural way for children to stimulate gross motor, fine motor, cognitive language, and self-help skills without them ever noticing that they're doing that. My goal is to try to have every child have this opportunity."

Her story begins with a musical childhood in West Virginia.

"My family sang every Sunday night together," she added that her first music experience was in the womb, as her mother played piano.

"I started at the age of 13 teaching piano lessons in my hometown because there was not a piano teacher there, I also became a choir director in a local church."

She came to Miami for college and graduated from the University of Miami.

She went from teacher to Hurricane Andrew relief worker as a missionary and was recruited to battle a huge problem facing Little Havana's vulnerable kids in a program with then Dade County Commission.

"I worked to keep children off the streets - kids who were being asked to be in gangs at a third and fourth-grade level," she recalled, adding that her moniker was 'the gringo on eighth street.'  "I loved every minute of that work."

Tara Collado has known Galliford for nearly ten years.

She has been a music instructor for Friends of SF Music for three of these years and loves the interaction with students of all abilities.

"When you see a student who may not be verbal, that they are participating and engaging and doing all the things that we ask then to do - you see how powerful this program is," said Collado.

"For me, she's (Galliford) been a mentor and a guide."

Both of Collado's daughters are students at Doctor Joy's private music school, South Florida Music.

Many of these students that have known Galliford their whole lives become mentors and volunteers and perform in concert fundraisers that fuel the nonprofit.

It is a special connection indeed.

"When I take a child into my home for private lessons, I am making a decision to invest in personal level in them," Galliford said.

"They write college essays about this organization and how music has made a difference in their lives."

CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez served as emcee for the most recent concert for the nonprofit, her daughter is also one of Dr. Joy's students, and performed in the recital.

The accolades for Friends of South Florida Music and Galliford include the 2021 Non-Profit Honoree for Women's Chamber of Commerce of Miami-Dade, and 2022 nominee for The Children's Trust Champion for Children Award, and a 2022 Florida Coalition for Children Champion Award as well.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Local teens vying for chance to be crowned Miss South Florida Juneteenth

MIAMI – Local teens are vying for a chance to be crowned Miss South Florida Juneteenth!The competition is taking place at the Historic Hampton House.The resort was one of the few places that allowed black people stay during the 1960s.Sunday's pageant aims to build self-confidence through empowerment and leadership and also educate about Juneteenth.The holiday celebrates when the last remaining slaves were freed in Texas back in 1865.The winner will represent South Florida in the national pageant.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida students honored for doing the right thing

MIAMI - Ten-year-old Alonso Mercedes was on campus when he found a gun, concealed in a pouch on the physical education field. He immediately turned it over to a teacher. "I was scared," said Alonso. And in the wake of the tragic school shooting in Texas, it's more important now than ever to speak up. Just like 4th grader Derek Rojas did after he overheard a group of 4th graders plotting to set their school on fire last month. "I heard plan a plan b type of things. If the first plan didn't work they had...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Drainage concerns in downtown Miami

MIAMI – Downtown Miami is undoubtedly prone to flooding.  14th at Biscayne Blvd. is expected to have some issues as the rain intensifies throughout the night.  Drainage concerns in the area stem from rising water levels in the river and the bay feeding water back into the drainage system, as well as trash clogging the pipes.Water was roughly a little more than ankle-deep around 4 p.m. Friday. With the light rain, CBS4's Joe Gorchow saw some folks on a tour bus wearing rain gear, enjoying the sights and sounds of Miami.  A high school graduation was held at the Adrienne...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Sandbags to be distributed at several South Florida locations

MIAMI - Due to potential significant flooding from the tropical disturbance coming off the Yucatan Peninsula, several South Florida cities will be distributing sandbags to their residents on Friday. Here are the locations:City of Miami -- will be distributing sandbags at the following locations, from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.:Grapeland Park - 1550 NW 37th Ave and Little Haiti Soccer Park - 315 NE 62 Street. City of Fort Lauderdale -- will be distributing free sandbags at Mills Pond Park, 2201 NW 9th Ave, from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.Pembroke Pines -- will have a sandbag site open Friday, from 7 am to 4...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Entertainment
State
West Virginia State
Local
Florida Entertainment
CBS Miami

Storms leaves roads underwater, cars stalled out

MIAMI BEACH – Across South Florida, roads are underwater and cars are stalled out."It's a long-term concern," says Anthony Touzard, who lives on Miami Beach."It's scary.  A little anxious to see if I'll make it through," says Shay Tarver of Miami Beach.Hallandale Beach taking one of the hardest hits.  A woman we talked to says her home is flooded."The whole entire house is flooded," says Tiana Bryant of Hallandale Beach. "It's like 3 or 4 inches of water."Tania Bryant noticed water seeping in around 3 a.m.  Now her and her six children are doing what they can to get it...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

City Theatre's Summer Shorts program features new 10-minute plays, old favorites

MIAMI - They call City Theatre's Summer Shorts program "The coolest thing to do on a hot summer's night." The festival, starting June 2nd at the Arsht Center's Carnival Studio Theater, features new 10-minute plays as well as fresh revivals of past festival favorites, written by the country's best playwrights. Susan Westfall, who co-founded the program back in 1996, said every year it gets bigger and better. "It's 'Forrest Gumps' box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get, you never know what you're gonna like and that's the whole idea. There's ...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Overtown getting a makeover with the "Underdeck"

OVERTOWN – Design renderings are giving Overtown residents a peek into the future."I love living here," exclaimed Overtown resident Electa Edwards. "From all the pictures I have seen, they're going to make it a pedestrian park that have water parks," said lifelong Overtown resident Jackie Bell, 84.Bell says she's excited about the "Underdeck" renderings illustrating the 33-acre public space, that will be developed by Florida Department of Transportation and the City of Miami, running below 395, from Overtown to Biscayne Bay."They had to do something for the community because they keep destroying it," Bell said.Like back in the 1960s when 395...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Got a security camera in Broward? You could become part of crime-prevention program

MIAMI - With thousands of cameras for high-tech crime prevention being used by the Broward Sheriff's Office, county residents with compatible security systems could now become part of a crime-prevention program.The impressive display of electronics at the "BSO Real Time Crime Center" is connected to more than 19,000 cameras throughout Broward County. The crime prevention technology was spawned from tragedy and the MSD Commission. "We built this facility out so we can have better access to camera systems in our schools. And it really...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Education#Music School#Private Music#Early Music#Music Instructor#Miami Music#Promised Land Academy
CBS Miami

Fort Lauderdale mayor says city is hurricane ready

FORT LAUDERDALE – The mayor of Fort Lauderdale says their team has been working for the last four months to clear storm drains and prepare for rainy season. Despite a countywide effort, residents will likely still see some flooding."You're going to see those low-lying areas with cars flooded out, driveways and streets impassable.  Please be careful please make sure you drive safely," says Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.South Florida Water Management District crews are doing what they can to prevent flooding."We operate about 2,000 miles of large canals in South Florida.  That's our flood control system," says Randy Smith, a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

This year's Pride Month calls for "unity" to push back against new legislation

MIAMI - Pride Month is here, but this year's celebrations also call for unity to push back against new legislation such as the "Don't Say Gay" bill.  Meanwhile, others worry about the potential ruling of Roe vs. Wade might have on gay marriage."May we acknowledge that this month of June is a time when we truly can be proud that we were created correctly, we are not broken, we are not something to be repaired or educated out of," Amy Morrison, a rabbi said.  Over the years, progress has come through people willing to stand up and fight for rights...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida Water Management District prepares for heavy rains heading our way

MIAMI - The South Florida Water Management District is preparing for the storms heading to South Florida.  They have crews manning all 77 pumps in our area.  A spokesperson for the district said the pumping station in Davie, near Griffin Road and 441 provides flooding relief for more than 350,000 people in Broward County.They are pumping billions of gallons of water out of that canal and others like it to make sure there is room for storm runoff.  All the water being released is heading into the Ocean.  This same process is happening at dozens of other pumps in Broward,...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida Water Management District preparing for remnants of Agatha

DAVIE – As hurricane season gets underway, the South Florida Water Management District is preparing for potential impacts from the remnants Agatha."I don't think it's a surprise to anyone that in the first day of hurricane season we are staring down at a storm heading our way," said Randy Smith.Smith, who is with the South Florida Water Management District, says if the latest storm is any indication of what hurricane season will be like we are in trouble, and as a result aren't taking any chances."It's not going to be a big wind event; it's going to be a very,...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Music
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade County mayor tells residents to be prepared on first day of Hurricane Season

MIAMI (CBSMiami) - On Wednesday morning, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and county officials held a press conference to talk about the 2022 Hurricane Season. The aim of the news conference was to remind county residents to be prepared and have plans in place. Click here to find out how you should prepare for the season and download our hurricane guide here.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Dry morning ahead of possible showers in the afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A dry start this Wednesday, but later on showers and storms develop around midday, this afternoon and evening with the potential for some heavy downpours. Thursday we will see another round of scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. And then our weather this Friday into Saturday will all depend on what happens in the Tropics. Wednesday marks the first day of the Atlantic Hurricane Season and it is already an active start as the CBS4 team is busy tracking the remnants of Agatha. The Hurricane Center says there is a high chance of developing into a...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Office of Emergency Management urges residents to be "storm ready"

MIAMI — As tropical storm weather approaches, the Miami-Dade Office of Emergency Management is urging all residents to be prepared and "be storm ready."Spokeswoman Erika Benitez tells CBS4's Peter D'Oench, "Flooding is a threat to all of us and we have to be prepared wherever we live especially if you live in a low-lying area and you need to know what to do after a flood. If you see standing water, it is never a good idea to drive in to flooded area. The water may be deeper than you think and have debris and sharp objects and downed power...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Authorities ID remains of Broward teen who had gone missing in 1972

MIAMI - Authorities said they have positively identified the remains of a young Broward County woman who had gone missing for decades. The victim, 15-year-old, Susan Poole had gone missing in Broward County. She had disappeared just before Christmas in 1972. Detectives believe Poole may have been a victim of a serial killer and are seeking the public's assistance with locating any friends to assist with developing leads to any possible suspects. Back in June of 1974, skeletal remains were discovered in an area known as burnt bridges on A1A. The investigation revealed the remains were of a young female, approximately 15-20 years of age. At the time of discovery, DNA was obtained from the remains and entered into the National Database for Unidentified Persons. In November 2021, genealogy was performed on the remains, by scientists working for Othram Lab, resulting in the Poole's positive identification.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

BSO: 2 firearms found at Somerset Parkland Academy

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office said Friday that one of their resource deputies at Somerset Parkland Academy secured two firearms found on campus. BSO said it happened Thursday morning, as the deputy was notified of two firearms found on campus. The firearms were secured and turned over to BSO detectives for safe keeping, according to authorities.  The preliminary investigation revealed the firearms belonged to the principal. The incident is currently under investigation. 
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

West Palm Beach PD needs help IDing suspect who made online threats

WEST PALM BEACH – The West Palm Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a gun-wielding suspect who made an online video threatening to shoot people at a public event.The suspect, who appears to be between 15 and 25 years old, has medium-length dreads and was wearing a red and black long-sleeve shirt that zips up. As a result of the threat, West Palm Beach PD is "maintaining an appropriate response of uniformed and plainclothes officers and SWAT team members at the Pride on the Block event in downtown to ensure the safety of everyone."On top of that, detectives with the department's Strategic Intelligence Center have been in contact with local, state, federal and international agencies to gather more info on the suspect. If you recognize him, call the West Palm Beach Police Department at (561) 822-1900.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

No-swim advisory issued after heavy rains cause sewer overflows

The recent storms may have caused untreated sewer water to get into the ocean. As a result, a no-swim advisory is in effect for much of Miami beaches. "When I hear that sewage has been dumped in the ocean, I get very worried," said Egloisa Schurmann with Voice of the Ocean, an organization currently doing a beach cleanup tour that began in Belize and made its way to Miami.  And when Schurmann says sewage dumps she's referring to the no swim advisory recently issued by Miami-Dade County Water and Sewer.  According to the release, heavy rainfalls from the recent storms...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Coral Springs families displaced after major water damage to apartment complexes

CORAL SPRINGS – Two multifamily dwellings in Coral Springs have been evacuated after heavy rains from the passing tropical system caused excessive water damage.The first incident happened at 8 p.m. Saturday. The Coral Springs Parkland Fire Department responded to the Sherwood Apartment Complex because water was leaking into an electrical panel. A total of 40 units were evacuated after Florida Power & Light shut off the power.The Coral Springs Parkland Fire Department then responded at 10 a.m. Sunday to the 7800 block of NW 39 Court to reports of excessive water damage. The building was deemed unsafe, forcing all families living in the six-unit complex out until repairs are complete.Temporary housing through the city of Coral Springs and American Red Cross has been made available at the Senior Center at Sartory Hall located at 10150 NW 29th Street. The center will remain closed to the general public for as long as the facility is needed for housing.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
61K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy