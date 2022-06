One out of 264 children will be diagnosed with cancer before their 20th birthday. There are about 40 new diagnoses of childhood cancer in Northern Nevada every year. In an effort to combat those staggering statistics, the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation (NNCCF) is staging the "Take a Swing at Childhood Cancer" event June 22 at the Reno Aces' Greater Nevada Field. The foundation strives to alleviate family's financial and emotional strain after every cancer diagnosis. Each year, the foundation provides support for roughly 120 families in Northern Nevada with a childhood cancer diagnosis.

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO