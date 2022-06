Jonathan Pacheco has worked as a ceramic artist for fifteen years, exploring clay as a time-based medium and as a means of storytelling shaped by the creator’s hands. He makes abstracted sculptural work and masterful functional objects, experimenting with both soda and wood kilns. A graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Pacheco teaches ceramic courses at Lillstreet Art Center and Lisle’s Clayspace. Pacheco spoke with Newcity about his practice, how science drew him to art-making and his exhibition at Aurora’s Artesan Loft Gallery.

