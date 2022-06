Esteemed actress and activist Jane Fonda has enjoyed a Hollywood career that many only dream of. She has been acting for more than 60 years and has an impressive list of achievements to her name, including being the recipient of two Academy Awards, seven Golden Globes, and an Emmy. However, her personal life has not always been so stunning. As a child, she was sexually abused and she even claimed she was fired for refusing to sleep with her boss, per her 2017 interview with The Edit (via People).

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 19 DAYS AGO