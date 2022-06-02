70 Fantastic Things To Do In L.A. This June

The blossoms are beginning to fade and the long hot days are starting to roll in, giving way to summer of weekend getaways, rooftops and festivals. In addition to the seasonal celebrations, June also asks us to reflect on the diversity of love with a whole month of Pride happenings. So get out that bucket list and fill your calendar with some of these incredible things to do this June in L.A.

It’s Pride Month and it’s the perfect opportunity to explore the city’s rich LGBTIQA+ history through iconic landmarks. Beyond the famous annual festival, the city has an extensive history of advocating for the rights of the LGBTIQA+ community and promoting a culture of inclusivity. Find some of these vibrant landmarks here .

This dreamy Candlelight concert series is ever-evolving and never ceases to dazzle audiences. This summer, there’ll be incredible performances happening at some of L.A.’smost stunning locations, bathed in flickering candlelight. From Oscar-winning scores to Beethoven, you’ll get to listen to top talent performing curated pieces in various genres. Here are all the concerts you can catch this season:

Paint the town rainbow, and celebrate inclusivity, diversity, self-expression, and love while recognizing the profound impact of the LGBTQI+ community on our world with our list of magical Pride events and displays.

Outdoor cinema season is in full swing and there are familiar clubs with a handful of new ones, each with a unique experience on offer. Whether it’s a historic rooftop with some bud thrown in the mix or cult classics in a landmark park, a cinematic buffet awaits. Here’s a look at the outdoor movies clubs for the month:

On June 3, classical musical legends Hubert and Ronnie Laws, Alphonso Johnson and Josef Leimberg as they pay tribute to the Prince of Darkness within a 360-degree dome. This once-in-a-lifetime performance, featuring a 16-piece orchestra, will pay tribute to Gil Evans and MilesDavis” acclaimed masterpiece Sketches of Spain.It’s a spectacular journey into an unparalleled collaboration that even non-jazz audiences will love. Find out more here .

Nothing elevates happy hour like the sweeping views of the twinkling city lights or magical pink-and-orange sunsets (courtesy of the smog), punctuated by beachside palaces and palms. If there’s one way to take in Los Angeles, it’s from the top floor, shrouded in plants and dotted with fairy lights. Find a list of our favorite spots here .

We all need a little change of scenery every now and then, but luckily Angelenos don’t have to travel too far for it. As much as we love L.A., with some of our favorite things out of the picture,there’s simply no better time to get to know the surrounding lands and discover (or rediscover) all its hidden gems. Here are some dreamy weekend escapes, less than a 3-hour drive from L.A., that will make you feel like you’ve stepped into another world. See them all here.

If there’s one table you want a seat at this year it’s the epic open-air dinner series Outstanding in the Field. After pulling the plug on the 2020 tour, the traveling restaurant is back and as popular as ever. Starting June 20, the seemingly endless, white-clothed tables will return to the most stunning locations across California. Tickets have already sold out for some dates, so don’t wait.

After deferring its centennial celebrations (due to obvious reasons), it seems as though the Hollywood Bowl has only been building up entertainment firepower for one explosive summer. L.A.’s iconic music venue has announced the lineup for 2022, featuring sensational artists that bring the Bowl’s history to life, tracing its defining roots and connecting it to the present day. Find out more here .

Youdon’tt need to break the bank and head to Provence to feel the wind in your hair and inhale the floral scent of lavender when you have the Highland Springs Ranch and Inn just a short drive away. This breathtaking farm is celebrating the summer season with its annual lavender festival, featuring an exciting menu of lavender everything, Find out more here .

Wave your flag high and dance the night away at the Los Angeles Historic State Park. The 30-acre natural setting will come alive with D.J.s, food, exhibits and live performances from the likes of Anitta, Syd, Chika, Michaela Jaé, and even headlined by Christina Aguilera. Find all the details here .

L.A. has a host of remarkable exhibitions happening in 2022. Whether you want to delve into The Jurassic, a Studio Ghiblmaster’s’s world, the fascinating science of human bodies or the masterpieces of the world’s most notable painters, you’ll have no trouble deepening your understanding of the world this year. Find our top unmissable exhibits that are on this month .

Juggling the soaring gas prices with rent and daily avocado toast is no easy feat, so it helps to know that you can at least enjoy some world-class art and culture for free. Find a list of free days at major L.A. museums and find all the details of how to visit them without spending a dime here .

The Broad

California African American Museum (CAAM)

California Science Center

Getty Center

Getty Villa

Griffith Observatory

Hammer Museum

Huntington Library, Art Collections & Botanical Gardens

Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles

LACMA

MOCA

Nothing signals the summer like the bold, yellow fields of sunflowers are already showing up at these three farms around L.A. So give yourself a little break from the city buzz and spend the day at one of these serene settings picking your own fresh flowers and seasonal produce.

The Palos Verdes resort Terranea boasts 102 acres of natural splendor and, thanks to C.A., you don’t need to be a guest to enjoy it. You’ll have endless trails along the bluff with scenic views of the ocean to explore and you may even stumble upon a sandy shore that few know about. Find out more about this coastal gem here .

Tahoe’sTahoe’s incredible white sand beaches, bordered by the snowcapped Sierra Nevada Mountains, immediately spring to mind whenever things heat up. Not only does it offer stunning scenery geographically and architecturally, but it is filled with a ton of thrilling outdoor activities—like paddling the vast waters on a transparent kayak.