Why my mobile shows dual find my device in dual manager??

My Android T-Mobile Android 11 REVVL V+ makes what I call the Darth Vader sound probably 20 times a day. It is hard to nail down exactly when it makes this sound but with fair consistency it is associated with the receipt of a text notification and some other notifications. I have listened to every sound that I can find listed in my phone and none of them is the same as the Darth Vader sound. I can get rid of the sound by selecting do not disturb but that is not satisfactory as it causes me to miss all other notifications that are necessary. How can I go into the bowels of this left ear phone and turn that exceedingly ugly sound off. Yes, I realized this sound would probably not bother some people at all. I am who I am and it is exceedingly annoying.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO