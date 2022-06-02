ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why my mobile shows dual find my device in dual manager??

By Android Central Question
Android Central
 3 days ago

Welcome to Android Central. Find my Mobile, is a Samsung offering that comes on most if not all of their devices. It is a free service but requires a Samsung account to use. Google has a similar...

forums.androidcentral.com

Comments / 0

Android Central

Is there a voice activated Google Assistant alternative?

Samsung has Bixby, I haven't used it or Google assistant in a couple years but personally thought Bixby was better at the time. As mentioned Alexa is another option. Why does google fail for your use? Without knowing, there is no way to know what you are looking for in reminders, The others may have the same faults.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Why are my zoom images now crap?

Default camera settings? Are you set to 108mp mode by chance?. I was at 30x I have the S22. They used to be a lot more clear. And I tried it on some objects I've gotten good shots on before at 30x, and it would not focus at all. Watching the aperture move around it looked as if someone waa yanking on my arm.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Android Central

Why my external mic isn't working (Pixel 5)

I own a Pixel 5 and a Microphone Boya BY MM1, which is universaly compatible with all smartphones. I bough a UGREEN adapter from Jack to USB-C, which is 100% compatible with Pixel 5. But, when I plug my microphone on my pixel 5 using the UGREEN adapter, I recieve...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

small scratches on screen

My Galaxy S 21 Plus i noticed while cleaning in the bright light has lots of faint swirl mark scratches from cleaning the screen. I thought Gorilla Glass was stronger then that? I'm very careful with my phone and always use it in the pouch in my bag or my holster. I've never had a screen scratch that easy. I use microfiber clothes to clean the screen.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Xiaomi India sees major leadership reorg as Alvin Tse takes over

Xiaomi has brought in Alvin Tse to run its Indian business. Manu Kumar Jain, who oversaw Xiaomi India for eight years, is moving to a global role. Tse will work with Xiaomi's senior leadership to further the Chinese manufacturer's efforts in the country. Xiaomi made its foray in India eight...
BUSINESS
Android Central

Why do my phone suddenly turn dim even with maximum brightness?

I have trouble with my phone screen's brightness. It suddenly turned dark. And even when I turn the brightness up to maximum, the screen still looks really dark. After I let the phone sit for a while, the screen's brightness returned to normal. But when I unlock the phone, the screen flickered and then turned dark again.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

how to eliminate exceedingly annoying notification sound.

My Android T-Mobile Android 11 REVVL V+ makes what I call the Darth Vader sound probably 20 times a day. It is hard to nail down exactly when it makes this sound but with fair consistency it is associated with the receipt of a text notification and some other notifications. I have listened to every sound that I can find listed in my phone and none of them is the same as the Darth Vader sound. I can get rid of the sound by selecting do not disturb but that is not satisfactory as it causes me to miss all other notifications that are necessary. How can I go into the bowels of this left ear phone and turn that exceedingly ugly sound off. Yes, I realized this sound would probably not bother some people at all. I am who I am and it is exceedingly annoying.
CELL PHONES

