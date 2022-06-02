ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KFDA Awarded $200,000 Revitalization Grant to Support Rehabilitation of the Arcade Hotel

By melissalogan
mybasin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Klamath Falls Downtown Association (KFDA) announces today that it has received an Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant (OMSRG) in the amount of $200,000 to support the rehabilitation and reopening of the Arcade Hotel in Downtown Klamath Falls. Forefathers Capital, an investment and development group that includes a Klamath...

mybasin.com

Klamath Falls News

Hundreds of students, dozens of volunteers, and a thousand dollars a minute

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On June 2, 2022, the Klamath Promise Graduation Sensation Parade and Party in the Park returned to live and in-person in downtown Klamath Falls. Over 500 graduating high school seniors donned their caps and gowns to parade down Main Street, then joined together in Veterans Park for the largest graduation celebration on the West Coast.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
moderncampground.com

Southern Oregon RV Park Reopens to Travelers

Southern Oregon RV Park has gone beyond providing emergency shelter to re-establishing its main purpose of welcoming motorhome campers and RV owners. As per a report, the Central Point park was the first park to sign an agreement with the Federal Emergency Management Agency for emergency shelter following the Labor Day 2020 fires. The survivors of The Almeda and the South Obenchain fire sheltered at the park, located near The Expo, for a year and a half.
CENTRAL POINT, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TRASH TO TREASURE SALE IS SATURDAY

The Douglas County Master Gardeners are holding their Trash to Treasures Sale on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The event will be at the Winston Community Center on Southeast Grape Avenue. Organizers said the sale will include furniture, books, appliances, kitchenware, gardening equipment, electronics and lots more. Proceeds...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Crater Lake Resort

One of Oregon’s seven wonders is just down Highway 97 from Central Oregon. Crater Lake National Park is one of those bucket list destinations. And there’s a hidden gem that can be your basecamp for exploring Crater Lake. In the shadow of Crater Lake National Park sits the...
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

OVERDUE MAN LOCATED THURSDAY

A Drain man, overdue from a camping trip, was located by crews from Douglas County Search and Rescue on Thursday. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Melinda Nash, the wife of 70-year old William Nash, indicated that he had gone camping at Hemlock Lake Tuesday and no one had seen or heard from him since. The man had suffered a medical issue two years ago, which had caused some confusion and communication issues, according to his wife. Melinda Nash said she had downloaded a GPS location app on the man’s phone, which showed that he was in the Hemlock area.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 6/3 – Manufactured Home Replacement Resources GRANT for Almeda Fire Victims, Josephine County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Telephone Scam

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Manufactured Home Replacement Resources GRANT for Almeda Fire VIctims. The Rogue Valley was already in a housing crunch when the Almeda Fire hit....
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
ijpr.org

Mon 8 AM | Crayfish add to the list of invasive species ODFW works to counteract

Crayfish swim and crawl around the fresh water of our region, but not all of them belong here. Northern crayfish recently showed up in an irrigation canal near Ashland, a canal that leads to Bear Creek and the Rogue River beyond. It's not just that the Northern crayfish take up space from the native signal crayfish, they also can eat them, and the eggs of native fish species. Plants, too.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Police search for missing and endangered man

ASHLAND, Ore. - Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is searching for a missing and endangered man last seen on South Valley View Road in Ashland. Harold Marcrum, 26, from Pittsburg, Pennsylvania is described as a white male, 6’ tall weighing between 180-200 lbs. with blue eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with black shoes.
ASHLAND, OR
opb.org

Klamath Tribes sue federal government over endangered fish

Your browser does not support the audio element. The Klamath Basin is facing another year of drought. The Klamath Tribes remain concerned about the survival of the C’waam and Koptu, also known as the Lost River and shortnose suckers. These fish are classified as endangered. The tribes are suing the federal government because they say agencies are not doing enough to legally protect the fish. Clayton Dumont is the chairman for the Klamath Tribes. He joins us with details.
kezi.com

Human-caused fire in Myrtle Creek extinguished

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- A 400-square-foot fire was put out near a bridge in Myrtle Creek early this morning, the Douglas Forest Protective Association said. The DFPA reports that at about 12:30 a.m. crews from the DFPA, Myrtle Creek Fire Department and Tri-City Fire District responded to a fire that was burning just north of a bridge in Myrtle Creek. The DFPA says that firefighters were able to contain the fire before it caused major damage, and it was extinguished by 4:30 a.m.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
KXL

Oregon DMV Closes Offices Due To Staffing Shortages

PORTLAND, Ore. — Staffing shortages have closed some Oregon DMV offices on Tuesday. The department said their offices in Ashland, Cave Junction, downtown Portland, Lebanon, Redmond, Sandy and Stayton are closed. “We’re closing six of our smaller offices and redeploying those people to nearby offices that need them on...
KDRV

High School graduation returns to normal

Medford - Graduations are taking place this weekend. Seniors from North Medford and South Medford High School walked across the stage this morning to receive their diplomas, after an extraordinary high school experience. Speeches from school and district staff, students, and valedictorians all congratulated the class of 2022. Entering high...
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 6/2 – Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office Serves Another Search Warrant, Talent Attempted Murder Suspect Flees Scene in Victim’s Car and Crashes After Elude With CHP

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office Serves Another Marijuana Search Warrant 06/01/22. INCIDENT DATE AND TIME: June 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM. ARRESTED: 1-...
TALENT, OR
Herald and News

Oregon men, one from Klamath Falls, sue Google, YouTube

Two Oregon men — including one from Klamath Falls — have filed a class action lawsuit against Google and YouTube over automatic renewal fees. Victor Walkingeagle, of Portland, and Nathan Briggs, of Klamath Falls, filed the suit in federal court in Portland on May 25. They are represented by Stanton Gallegos, an attorney with the Oregon-based law firm Markowitz Herbold PC, according to court documents.
KDRV

Plane crashes into Rogue River near Galice, Oregon

A small plane has crashed into the Rogue River near Galice, Oregon, a few miles down river from the town of Merlin. A call came in at 9:28 AM for an aircraft crash at Ennis Riffle Campground. No injuries were reported from the crash. the aircraft, a 2002 Van RV4...
ROGUE RIVER, OR
oregontoday.net

Selling Drugs while on Post Prison Supervision, June 3

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – MEDFORD, Ore.—A Medford, Oregon man on post-prison supervision after a previous drug trafficking conviction was sentenced to federal prison for eluding law enforcement while in possession of methamphetamine and a firearm. Vincent Russell Jacobo, 38, was sentenced to 80 months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release. According to court documents, on December 31, 2020, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy was on patrol in Medford when he observed a black sedan driving toward him at a high rate of speed. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled and the deputy terminated the pursuit. A short time later, the deputy located the vehicle in a ditch and observed Jacobo attempting to crawl out the back window. Authorities arrested Jacobo and located a gram of heroin, two cell phones, and $1,500 on his person. Later, detectives from the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement team (MADGE) searched Jacobo’s vehicle and located more than 90 grams of methamphetamine, a small quantity of heroin, a loaded pistol, and drug packaging material. At the time of the incident, Jacobo had recently been released from state prison after convictions for drug trafficking and other felonies. On January 28, 2021, Jacobo was charged by criminal complaint with possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Later, on February 1, 2022, he was charged by criminal information with possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. On February 28, 2022, Jacobo waived indictment and pleaded guilty.
MEDFORD, OR

