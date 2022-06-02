Flood Warning issued for Beckham by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 01:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Alfalfa; Garfield; Major A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Alfalfa, northwestern Garfield and eastern Major Counties through 145 AM CDT At 116 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cleo Springs, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fairview, Helena, Lahoma, Ringwood, Carmen, Cleo Springs, Goltry, Ames, Meno, Aline, Carrier, Orienta and Isabella. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

ALFALFA COUNTY, OK ・ 2 HOURS AGO