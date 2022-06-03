ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Mural Unveiled In Downtown Minneapolis

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After years of planning, a long-awaited mural was unveiled Thursday night in downtown Minneapolis, complete with a party fit for a Prince.

The mural stands 100-feet tall on Ramp A near First Avenue and Target Center. It is one of the largest in the Twin Cities.

Muralist Hiero Veiga just started painting it about two-and-a-half weeks ago, but this project has been seven years in the making. The organizers worked closely with Prince’s family to bring it to life.

Prince fans have said for months how excited they are about it, not just as a way to honor Prince, but for what it will do for the community, too.

“Downtown has definitely changed over the last few years, and I really hope that we can get back to how it was prior to the pandemic and prior to other things going on, showing love and support for those in our community and I think it will be a great thing,” Amber Streifel of Minneapolis said. “Hopefully people come down and see it, get downtown hopping again a little bit more.”

“He’s just a great statement for Minnesota,” Veronica Beach said.

“And that’s pretty good having the artform out there,” Lawrence Hull said. “Having art I think makes people feel a little happier than sad.”

This mural actually kicks off the return of Paisley Park’s annual Celebration, with the next four days filled with concerts, celebrity panels, in-studio recording sessions, new museum exhibits to explore and much more happening at Paisley Park.

redlakenationnews.com

Seniors prime target of weaker COVID-19 wave in Minnesota

When COVID-19 finally found its way to Worketu Gigesa - after two years of her family protecting her - the infection hit her hard. The 97-year-old was admitted to Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis this week, despite the circulating strains of coronavirus appearing to cause less severe illness than earlier versions in the pandemic.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Sandwich chain exits Edina, burger joint moving in

A new burger joint is opening in Edina, replacing the now-closed Capriotti's Sandwich Shop. The team behind Burger Press has said via social media posts that it will open at 7143 France Avenue South on June 10. That until recently was the location of Capriotti's, which is now listed online...
EDINA, MN
