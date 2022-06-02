WVU Signs A Pair Of Wrestlers

The first session of West Virginia University’s summer school begins next week, and with it comes the enrollment of a large number of new Mountaineer student-athletes. WVU’s men’s basketball team, which returns five players from last year (Seth Wilson, James Okonkwo, Jamel King, Kobe Johnson and Kedrian Johnson), welcomed junior college transfer Mohamed Wague (6-10, 225 lbs.) a couple of weeks ago. Additional newcomers for the men’s basketball team are expected to start their athletic and academic work at West Virginia this coming week. Erik Stevenson (6-4, 205 lbs.), Josiah Harris (6-7, 210 lbs.) and Pat Suemnick (6-8, 230 lbs.) have each indicated that they are in the process of moving to Morgantown, and others will likely join them next week or in the near future.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO