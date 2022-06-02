ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVU Signs A Pair Of Wrestlers

By Greg Hunter
Cover picture for the articleWest Virginia University wrestling coach Tim Flynn has announced the signing of Brayden Ivy and Brian Finnerty to National Letters of Intent for the upcoming 2022-23 season. “These are great late additions as they are both good fits to the culture that we are building in Morgantown,” Flynn said. “They’re good...

Newcomers Starting To Enroll At WVU

The first session of West Virginia University’s summer school begins next week, and with it comes the enrollment of a large number of new Mountaineer student-athletes. WVU’s men’s basketball team, which returns five players from last year (Seth Wilson, James Okonkwo, Jamel King, Kobe Johnson and Kedrian Johnson), welcomed junior college transfer Mohamed Wague (6-10, 225 lbs.) a couple of weeks ago. Additional newcomers for the men’s basketball team are expected to start their athletic and academic work at West Virginia this coming week. Erik Stevenson (6-4, 205 lbs.), Josiah Harris (6-7, 210 lbs.) and Pat Suemnick (6-8, 230 lbs.) have each indicated that they are in the process of moving to Morgantown, and others will likely join them next week or in the near future.
4-star DE James Heard Jr. commits to WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Just over one week ago, Neal Brown and company learned of the commitment from four-star class of 2023 recruit Rodney Gallagher. Friday, Brown and his staff got news of the latest four-star recruit for next year’s class when Rivals Top-250 prospect defensive end James Heard Jr announced his commitment to the WVU football team via Twitter Friday afternoon.
The Times, they Are a-Changin’

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Certainly, the last thing Bob Dylan had on his mind was Big 12 or. West Virginia football back in 1964 with this poetic genius of song writing penned the words to the song “Times They Are a-Changin’.”. But they have lived more than a...
Polar Bears battle, drop AA title game to Logan

CHARLESTON, W.Va – The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears wrapped up the regular season as one of the hottest baseball teams in the state of West Virginia and they parlayed that into the postseason, playing their way into the Class AA state championship game, looking to deny defending champs Logan a second straight title. Logan struck […]
Big 12 distributes record amount of revenue to conference members

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Friday marked the final day of the Big 12 Conference’s in-person meetings, and conference members learned of the record amount of revenue they will receive from the 2021-2022 academic year. The Big 12 stated at the league meetings Friday that it is distributing a record...
Trulieve opens medical cannabis dispensaries in Charleston, Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG — Trulieve, one of the largest cannabis companies in the United States, recently announced the opening of two new West Virginia locations. With the addition of Parkersburg and South Charleston - both locations celebrated their grand openings May 21 - Trulieve now operates four dispensaries throughout West Virginia, with another five locations scheduled to open before the end of 2022.
WVU receives gift for veteran service dog program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University’s Hearts of Gold service dog training program is saving the lives of military veterans, according to a report from WVU Today. And a historic $200,000 donation is helping the program continue to improve. Jennifer Gieseke is a veteran who still battles the lingering physical and mental effects of her […]
15 Best Things to Do in Steubenville, OH

Steubenville, Ohio, is the "City of Murals." It's also the seat of and largest city in Jefferson County. According to legend, it's where they officially founded the state of Ohio. The builders of Fort Steuben, a 1786 fort inside the city's present boundaries, named it after the Prussian military officer...
MUB begins University Avenue work this week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Contractors working for the Morgantown Utility Board will begin a horizontal bore under University Avenue. Between June 6 and July 1 motorists should expect flaggers and traffic diversions between Patteson Drive and Evansdale Drive from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. This is the...

