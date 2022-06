Saturday is Save the Lake Day on Lake Lillinonah. The Friends of the Lake are holding a clean up from 8:30am to 12:30pm, leaving from the State Boat Launch on Route 133 in Bridgewater. Operations are returning this year to the normal collection of man-made debris that has built up along the shoreline. Refreshments, gloves and garbage bags will be provided. Face masks are not required. Volunteers are asked to wear shoes that can get wet and have good traction in slippery conditions. anyone who can offer the service of their pontoon boat to help shuttle volunteers is asked to contact info@friendsofthelake.org.

BROOKFIELD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO