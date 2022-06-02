Public hearing continues into controversial warehouse proposal in Newtown

159 cities and towns are in the state Department of Public Health's red zone for COVID-19 community spread, the highest level. Each of those municipalities have 15 or more cases per 100,000 population in the last two weeks reported. Kent moved back up to red from orange last week while Sherman dropped from red to orange, with 10 to 14 cases per 100,000 population in the last two weeks. Bridgewater and a few northwest towns are in the grey zone, the lowest alert level.
First, I called it “Hobo Code”, then mystery graffiti, whatever you want to call it, it’s all over Connecticut. In September of 2021, I published an article called “Hartford is Riddled with Hobo Code Graffiti, Do You Know What It Means?” I photographed and published these symbols I’d seen all over Hartford.
Connecticut Trails Day weekend gets underway today. There are more than 150 events scheduled throughout the state, with activities ranging from paddling to hiking; overnight backing trips to nature walks; and bike rides to trail maintenance. Trails Day events are being held in nearly every Greater Danbury area municipality. A list of activities can be found online at trailsday.org.
We've all experienced the horror of using an awful public bathroom, a dirty, cramped stall is my nightmare. Hey, as they say, $#it happens. I'll try to steer you in the right direction. I'm a lifelong Seinfeld fan, and I identify with Seinfeld character George Costanza's stance when it come...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. State parks are reaching capacity as people turn out to enjoy sunny skies and relatively cooler temperatures for early June. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced that at least four state parks are closed due to...
Homes in some regions in Connecticut are being considered “undervalued” amid the current housing bubble, according to a new Fortune Magazine report. Fortune studied home price growth, which is wildly outpacing income growth across the country, with areas in Connecticut considered “overvalued" or “undervalued.”. Specifically, in...
(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont announced that he has received notification that the credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) is raising Connecticut’s general obligation bond outlook from stable to positive. Governor Lamont said, “Building on last year’s credit rating increase, this improved outlook further demonstrates...
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — The trial of a Connecticut state senator and his 2018 campaign treasurer on federal fraud charges has been delayed indefinitely amid a legal fight over whether a 28-minute video can be used as evidence. Jury selection began Tuesday for the trial of Bridgeport Democratic Sen. Dennis Bradley and Jessica Martinez. They’re […]
Connecticut might be the third smallest state in the United States, but there is no shortage of fun and exciting things to do. This beautiful Nutmeg State has so much to offer that visitors are left wanting to keep coming back for more. Verdant landscapes marked by white picket fences, golden sandy beaches, sparkling lakes, and cascading waterfalls cover the state from end to end, wowing visitors with an abundance of natural beauty. The bigger cities of Connecticut offer a plethora of unique museums, theaters, and fine dining options for tourists, while the quaint little towns provide natural beauty, lush forests, charming shops, and waterfront cafes to indulge yourself.
The National Rifle Association might be the best known opponent of gun control, but a Connecticut group that represents the firearms industry has quietly surpassed the NRA in lobbying U.S. lawmakers. The National Shooting Sports Foundation, based in Newtown, Conn., has spent $15.5 million lobbying Congress since 2019 — 40%...
As many Americans across the country struggled financially during the pandemic, federal and local governments and organizations stepped up to help. Homeowners took advantage of federal foreclosure moratoriums and forbearance, but now most of those options have expired. Homeowners could once again be on the hook for payments. That’s where...
I just read a social media post from one of my favorite breakfast spots that is really bad news for pancake lovers in the Greater Hartford area. Chip's Family Restaurant, which had 5 locations across Connecticut, has just announced on their social media that they have permanently closed two of their restaurants, effective immediately. The first Chip's that has just shut down was located at 99 Executive Boulevard in Southington. I can hear the groans ESPN employees, yes, this was the Chip's right off of Exit 31 of I-84.
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s attorney general moved for state custody of 28 neglected German shepherd dogs seized from a home in Higganum last month. Once the state receives full custody, it will find permanent homes that best suit the needs of the dogs. According to Attorney General William...
A report out of the Patch got the conversation juices flowing Tuesday (5/31/22) on the Ethan and Lou Show. The Patch article states that CT has entered "prime moose sighting season." The basic idea being, if you're going to see a moose in the Nutmeg State, now would be the most likely time. However, the article warns that while moose numbers are up since the 70's and 80's, they are still very low, statewide.
A contractor in Connecticut was sentenced in federal court in Springfield to probation for paying bribes to procure consulting contracts at higher educational institutions in Massachusetts and New York.
As lawmakers work toward a compromise to strengthen federal gun laws, Connecticut has new “red flag” provisions on the books as of Wednesday that allow family members and clinicians to ask the court to intervene when a person poses an imminent risk of injury to himself or others.
DERBY, Conn. — A football game made up of first responders raised money Saturday for the family of Connecticut Sgt. Brian Mohl who died in September. The sergeant was patrolling in his hometown of Woodbury when his vehicle was swept away by an overflowing river after Hurricane Ida. The...
Mask mandates in Connecticut are being eased by federal health officials following the surge of new infections in early spring. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance on mask-wearing to concentrate on COVID-19 hospitalizations, hospital capacity, and newly reported infections, leaving most of the state permitted to ditch their facial coverings.
Comments / 0