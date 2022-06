SPRING VALLEY, WI – On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, the Spring Valley Memory Cafe officially celebrated its five-year anniversary at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Present were some of the volunteers and founders of the Memory Cafe (minus one original founder, Tracy Schillinger), and several regular attendees. It was noted by all, the absence of several former members who have since passed or moved away.

SPRING VALLEY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO