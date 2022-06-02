ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julius Baer sells Fransad business to management

 4 days ago
ZURICH, June 2 (Reuters) - Julius Baer (BAER.S) is selling Geneva-based wealth manager Fransad Gestion to its management team, the Swiss private bank and asset manager said on Thursday, giving no financial details.

"The transaction, which was executed on 1 June 2022, follows the decision of Julius Baer to reduce the complexity of its portfolio of companies and allows Fransad to strengthen its positioning as a major Swiss independent wealth manager under the ownership of the existing management team," it said.

Baer will continue to work with Fransad, which manages around 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.56 billion) of assets.

($1 = 0.9630 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Riham Alkousaa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

