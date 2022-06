Wow, what a week it’s been for golf equipment so far at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. On Tuesday, Adam Scott surprisingly revealed mysterious new custom blade irons with his logo on them, and the Internet collectively went wild. What exactly are the irons, and who made them? Luckily, we spoke with Scott, who clarified everything we wanted to know.

DUBLIN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO