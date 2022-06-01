ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

AccuWeather Deploys API3 Airnode Bringing Weather Data Directly to Blockchain Applications

AccuWeather
 4 days ago

For the first time, decentralized applications will receive AccuWeather’s world-class weather data directly through Airnode’s first-party architecture. AccuWeather Global Weather Center, June 1, 2022— AccuWeather, the world's most accurate and most used weather source, today launched its AccuWeather API in collaboration with API3, a leading first-party blockchain oracle solution, providing a...

www.accuweather.com

