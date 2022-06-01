AccuWeather Deploys API3 Airnode Bringing Weather Data Directly to Blockchain Applications

Spring snow cover extent across the Northern Hemisphere has on average declined steadily since the 1970s and early 1980s, according to the Rutgers University Snow Lab. Mostly due to long-term warming, snow cover is melting earlier in the season, which can have a significant impact on the length of the growing season, as well as river and reservoir levels due to reductions in spring runoff. The loss of snow cover earlier in the season can also lead to a longer wildfire season in some regions.

