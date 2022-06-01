VIHFA to Award Grants for Vulnerable Populations; Individual Amounts Not to Exceed $2.5M
The Virgin Islands Housing Finance Authority (VIHFA) has announced the availability of Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery funding under the Public Services and Special Needs Housing Program. Eligible applicants include nonprofit organizations, government agencies and (non-governmental organizations) NGOs that service vulnerable populations in the Virgin Islands....stjohnsource.com
