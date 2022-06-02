ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canandaigua, NY

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Launch 2022 Tour: Photos, Set List

By Matthew Wilkening
Ultimate Classic Rock
Ultimate Classic Rock
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss kicked off their 2022 summer tour with a 20-song set at the Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center in Canandaigua, New York last night (June 1). You can see exclusive photos and the full set list from the show below. It was the first time...

ultimateclassicrock.com

Comments / 1

Related
informnny.com

Landmark Society brings back in-person ‘House and Garden’ tour

While Rochester may not have the most beautiful weather, it certainly boasts beautiful homes on its more historic streets. And for the first time in two years, four of those homes in the East Avenue area will be opening their doors to visitors. The Landmark Society of Western New York,...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Canandaigua, NY
Canandaigua, NY
Entertainment
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Mercy House Holds Seventh-Annual Tony DelNero Memorial Golf Tournament

Community members gathered at the En-Joie Golf Course to help support a local cause. At the seventh-annual Tony DelNero Memorial Golf Tournament, all proceeds went toward Mercy House of the Southern Tier, a community care center for the terminally ill. Tickets, which were priced at $125 per person, had sold out — as they had in previous years.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
myfox28columbus.com

Actor Richard Gere celebrates father's 100th birthday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) — Actor Richard Gere was in New York over the long Memorial Day weekend to celebrate a special birthday. It wasn't his birthday, but rather his father's. Pastabilities in Syracuse, New York was where Gere and his family celebrated the milestone event. The downtown restaurant posted...
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Victor, NY

Are you planning a relaxing yet unforgettable vacation with your family and friends?. Victor is a town in Ontario County, New York, named after Claudius Victor Boughton, a hero of the War of 1812. Tour the downtown area for shopping, boutiques, and the next great restaurant. See a play at...
VICTOR, NY
chronicle-express.com

Snyder family establishes fund for Skylarc arts program

PENN YAN — Alan “Herbie” and Lauren Snyder, of Penn Yan, have established the Snyder Family Fund to benefit the Skylarc arts program at Mozaic, formerly the Arc of Yates & Arc of Seneca-Cayuga. Located at 235 North Ave. in Penn Yan, Skylarc enables individuals supported by...
PENN YAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Plant
Person
Alison Krauss
Person
Stuart Duncan
WETM

Corning celebrates PRIDE 2022

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — An elaborate display of colors could be seen up and down Market Street in Corning Saturday afternoon as Corning celebrated Pride Month. Hundreds of people flowed in from all over to participate in an event that hasn’t been seen like this in years. Attendees were able to enjoy music, games, face paintings, a car parade, and the shops of Market Street on a warm sunny day.
CORNING, NY
gvpennysaver.com

Celebrating 100 Years of Coyne Farms

For 100 years, Coyne Farms has been an important part of the Avon community. June is Dairy Month and the perfect time to honor this local family-owned treasure. In honor of their farm’s upcoming 100-year anniversary, Julie Coyne shares an inside look at Coyne Farms and local dairy farming.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock And Roll
chronicle-express.com

FROM PAGES PAST: 1972: Miners trapped in Himrod salt mine

The Chronicle-Express -- Consolidation, January 1, 1926, of the Yates County Chronicle (1824) and the Penn Yan Express (1866); the Rushville Chronicle (1905) and the Gorham New Age (1902) The Yates County History Center’s volunteers have gleaned these entries for your enjoyment from their digitized newspapers. You can access them...
YATES COUNTY, NY
websterontheweb.com

Curated, the Village of Webster’s newest business, has hit the ground running

The Village of Webster recently welcomed a new business to East Main Street, and it’s already become an enthusiastic supporter of the Webster community. Curated officially opened its doors on May 20 at 44 East Main, in the lower parking lot between Village Bakery and ROC & Soul Fitness. Those who walk through the door will find themselves immersed in what feels like a beautifully-appointed home, a comfortable, welcoming space decorated with artfully-placed furniture, decorative and functional home items, and gifts.
WEBSTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rep. Chris Jacobs announces he will not run for re-election

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Republican Congressman Chris Jacobs, who represents New York’s 27th district and announced his candidacy for New York’s 23rd district in May 2022, announced Friday he will no longer be running for the new district. Jacobs, an Orchard Park native, recently spoke out against the sale of AR-15s following the white supremacist […]
BUFFALO, NY
waynetimes.com

Wayne County History: Hannah Selby - The Four-Year Old Indentured Servant

Hannah Selby was that little girl. She had achieved her fourth birthday on October 12, 1803. On that January day in 1804, her mother, Anne Selby, gave up custody of Hannah. The early years of the settlements of Palmyra and surrounding towns would annually elect men to be the Overseers of the Poor for their community. In 1804, Palmyra’s overseers were Thomas Goldsmith and Noah Porter. The circumstances surrounding Hannah’s mother, Anne, are unknown but obviously, in 1804 her life was difficult enough to indenture her daughter to another family at the tender age of four. We cannot know the significant emotions mother and daughter must have felt at this life-altering event. Hannah Selby with her mother’s consent along with Palmyra Justices of the Peace, John Swift and William Rogers, “do put in place Hannah Selby a poor girl daughter to the above said Anne Selby of the town of Palmyra aforesaid aged four years…as a Servant to David Hooker of Palmyra and County aforesaid with him to dwell and serve from the day of the date of the present until the said Servant Girl shall accomplish the full age of eighteen years.”
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: A Rochester gas station owner is refusing to lower his prices despite the law requiring it

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Friday, June 3rd was day three of New York's gas tax holiday, and we've been tracking the prices in six cities and towns across our area. I expected some small differences from station to station in how much their prices dropped. After all, gas prices have been volatile, and a roller coaster in wholesale pricing will ultimately affect what we pay at that pump. But I didn't expect any station owner choose not to drop his prices at all. One owner told me he's not budging.
wxxinews.org

Greenlight Networks says an investment by its new owner will help with expansion plans

Locally-based Greenlight Networks is working on expanding that internet company, and an infusion of cash will increase the number of homes that Greenlight can serve. The company, which is headquartered in Henrietta, said that its new owner, Oak Hill Capital, will invest up to $300 million to expand Greenlight’s network from nearly 90,000 homes today to more than 800,000 homes in the next few years.
ROCHESTER, NY
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy