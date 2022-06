159 cities and towns are in the state Department of Public Health's red zone for COVID-19 community spread, the highest level. Each of those municipalities have 15 or more cases per 100,000 population in the last two weeks reported. Kent moved back up to red from orange last week while Sherman dropped from red to orange, with 10 to 14 cases per 100,000 population in the last two weeks. Bridgewater and a few northwest towns are in the grey zone, the lowest alert level.

2 DAYS AGO