ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radford, VA

Radford City Mayor announces reelection bid

By Camden Lazenby
wfirnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Horton, the Mayor of Radford, says he’s...

wfirnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NRVNews

Radford Council Member to Resign

City Council Member Forrest Hite announced his planned resignation from the council ending his four-year term early. Councilman Hite will have served two years of his four-year term at the time of his resignation, with his formal letter of resignation to be submitted in early July. Hite stated in his announcement that he and his family plan to move to Huntsville, Alabama to be closer to family.
RADFORD, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Bedford County commissioner of the revenue announces retirement

Julie Creasy, commissioner of the revenue for Bedford County, announced her retirement as of May 31 with 31 years of service to Virginia government. Creasy’s career in the Bedford County Commissioner of the Revenue office started 29 years ago on April 21, 1993, under long-time Commissioner of the Revenue Faye Eubank. Creasy gave credit to Eubank for teaching her and preparing her for the job she had no idea was in her future. Creasy said she has loved serving Bedford County and its citizens as well as the employees in her office who work hard to serve each taxpayer with courtesy and respect.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Officials come to defense of commissioner of revenue

Pittsylvania County’s commissioner of revenue received public support at the May 17 Board of Supervisors meeting. “On at least two occasions, and in this particular venue, speakers have used their voice in an attempt to malign and tear down the stellar reputation of Robin Coles-Goard, our commissioner of the revenue. The accusations leveled against her are baseless and totally without merit and need to be disallowed in this body immediately, said Anita Royston, president of the Pittsylvania County Branch of the NAACP.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Elections
Local
Virginia Government
Radford, VA
Government
City
Radford, VA
altavistajournal.com

Campbell County BOS to hold hearing on extending tax due date

Residents of Campbell County will have an extra month to pay their semi-annual taxes, according to an emergency ordinance adopted by the Campbell County Board of Supervisors at their May 17 work meeting. For the ordinance to take full effect, it must first be the subject of a public hearing and then be voted on by the Board of Supervisors.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Foresight Health to open critical access facility in Patrick County by end of 2022

The new health care provider that took over the property of the former Pioneer Community Hospital in Patrick County intends to open a critical access facility by the end of a year, bringing back emergency care to an area that currently offers no such services. Liam Gray, a spokesman for ​​Foresight HS Property Holdings – Blue Ridge LLC, on Friday confirmed the company’s plan, adding that no additional information was available at this time.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Broadband effort advances in Pittsylvania County

Pittsylvania County leaders have reached a formal agreement with the group that’s bringing high speed internet to the county. The Board of Supervisors has approved a deal with RiverStreet Networks. That’s the company that will bring fiber-to-the-home internet to every unserved home in the county. A $39.5 grant...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Election Local#Wfir
cbs19news

Kuhn resigns as Radford head coach

RADFORD, Va (CBS19 Sports) -- Longtime Virginia baseball pitching coach and Radford University head baseball coach Karl Kuhn resigned from his role on Friday. Reports shared Kuhn was the "subject of an investigation being conducted by the university’s human resources department and the university’s office of institutional equity," according to the Roanoke Times.
RADFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Appalachian Power closing Buck portage on New River for repairs

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power announced Thursday that Buck portage on the New River will be closed for two weeks for repairs at the Buck Dam. The company says the repairs require lowering the Buck reservoir to an elevation of 1,994 feet, or approximately 9 feet below the full pond of 2,003 feet.
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Comprehensive electric upgrades continue in Danville

Danville Utilities is in the homestretch of a comprehensive upgrade to the substations that serve their 46,000 customers in Southside Virginia. Utility Director Jason Gray told the Danville Utility Commission Monday they’ve finished upgrades to the Kentuck and Whitmell substations, which serve a lot of their Pittsylvania County customers. Now they’re focused on the Westover and Southside substations.
DANVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Augusta Free Press

Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of June 6-10

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Solar project takes a step forward

Plans to build a community solar project near Chatham has moved another step forward. The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved the rezoning of 52 acres along Mill Creek Road at its May 17 meeting. Dimension Renewable Energy of Atlanta will return to the Planning Commission to request a special...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Planes filled with donations touch down in Mercer County

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Airport welcomed special guests on Friday, June 3, 2022, with donations. The Smokehouse Pilots Club out of Leesburg, Virginia brought ten planes filled with clothing items and necessities to McDowell County residents. Helpers with the pilot club flew nearly an hour from the Commonwealth to help serve the […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WJHL

Virginia budget passed, SWVA to see several impacts

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia lawmakers passed a budget on Wednesday that includes more funds for Southwest Virginia schools and the Bristol, Virginia landfill mitigation effort. The budget deal also eliminates the state’s 1.5% grocery tax. Localities still collect a 1% tax. Gov. Youngkin wanted the gas tax to also be eliminated, but lawmakers did […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

More than 500 without power in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Hundreds are in the dark Friday morning in the Hill City, according to Appalachian Power. The Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services says there is a reported power outage in College Hill, Garland Hill and Daniels Hill. If you come across a non-operational traffic light, treat it as a 4-way stop.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

A breakdown of the history of moonshine in Franklin County

Franklin County, Va. – We first introduced you to moonshiners in Franklin County in early April. Tonight we take a deeper look at moonshine operations as well spots where people could drink them without the fear of the law raiding them. In Franklin County, there is a deep history...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Virginia Business

AeroFarms sells its Cane Creek property

Property sold to MDH Partners, leased back to AeroFarms. AeroFarms has sold its 138,670-square-foot property in Cane Creek Centre to MDH Partners and leased it back for 20 years, the companies announced June 1. MDH Partners bought the property at 1526 Cane Creek Parkway for $19.1 million and leased it...
DANVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy