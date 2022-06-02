Radford City Mayor announces reelection bid

Pittsylvania County’s commissioner of revenue received public support at the May 17 Board of Supervisors meeting. “On at least two occasions, and in this particular venue, speakers have used their voice in an attempt to malign and tear down the stellar reputation of Robin Coles-Goard, our commissioner of the revenue. The accusations leveled against her are baseless and totally without merit and need to be disallowed in this body immediately, said Anita Royston, president of the Pittsylvania County Branch of the NAACP.
