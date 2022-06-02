KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Copper Ranch, a Gated Community in Highly Desirable Southwest Las Vegas

Institutional Mall Investors, a joint venture between Miller Capital Advisory and California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS), has started renovations at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, a 500,000-square-foot shopping center on the Las Vegas Strip, according to media outlets. It is scheduled to be completed by...
AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo recently visited the newly reopened Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. In 2021, Red Rock sold the resort for $650 million to the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, which reopened it on April 27, 2022. Under its new ownership, the Palms is the first Las Vegas resort to have a Native American owner. The casino-resort property reopened for business on April 27, 2022 after being closed since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Palms includes 703 rooms and a 94,065 sq ft casino.
The property last traded just one year ago, for $28.5 million. Tides Equities has acquired Spanish Oaks, a 216-unit garden-style community in Las Vegas, for $50 million. According to Yardi Matrix data, the seller was Next Wave Investors, and the asset last traded in 2021, when the current seller paid $28.5 million to Shulgin Acquisition Group. Northmarq arranged the current transaction.
The 996-unit property near the Strip will undergo extensive renovations. Laguna Point Properties has acquired the largest multifamily property by unit count in Las Vegas. The firm acquired The Harmon at 370 from 3D Investments for $126 million. Avison Young’s Patrick Sauter, Art Carll-Tangora and Steve Nosrat facilitated the off-market transaction.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Three Square is getting ready to kick off its annual ‘Restaurant Week’ in Las Vegas. The 12-day event, which runs from June 6 through the 17, is just one of the food bank's efforts to combat food insecurity across the valley. “Over the...
This year’s edition of Camp EDC at EDC Las Vegas offered unique experiences and great music that could have made it a standalone festival. Ever since Insomniac added the Camp EDC experience to EDC Las Vegas back in 2018, it’s only continued to get better with each passing year. Nestled on the North Side of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the paved parking lot is transformed into a home away from home for headliners filled with activities, amenities, and exclusive sets that could justify it being a standalone festival on its own.
Las Vegas Restaurant Week returns on June 6-17, as chefs prepare to serve up a variety of cuisine to support Three Square Food Bank. On Sunday, cooks from four different food trucks visited GMLV to share what foodies can expect.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - HELP of Southern Nevada says it has teamed up with GovPlant to host a drive-thru giveaway later this month. According to a representative for HELP, free baby formula and other baby supplies will be given to the first 800 clients (with children ages 0-3 years old) at the giveaway on Saturday, June 11.
RENO, Nev., May 17, 2022 (Newswire.com) SYNLawn®, the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America, announced that SYNLawn Southern Nevada will now service both the Las Vegas and Reno areas. This expansion comes after years of success in the southern region in installing impressive synthetic grass projects.
Arts District mural that was painted over for advertising has been restored. A reminder of downtown’s artistic culture has been restored. FOX5 was there when a power washer fired up his pump to undo what many saw as a great insult to the downtown community. Continuing Coverage: CCSD to...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Palms Casino Resort and Vegas Test Kitchen are working together on a new pop-up restaurant experience. A Palms spokesperson says guests will be able to enjoy a variety of cuisine from three local chefs every Friday and Saturday night. It's part of what's called...
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The former Crazy Horse Too was set ablaze early Sunday morning around 3 a.m. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue workers responded to heavy smoke and flames that could be seen from the roof of the vacant building, which is located at 2476 Industrial Road. As crews...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A slots player in downtown Las Vegas started their Thursday with a massive jackpot. According to the Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, the guest, who was not named, hit a jackpot worth over $1.3 million while playing IGT’s “Wheel of Fortune” machine.
