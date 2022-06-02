KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Copper Ranch, a Gated Community in Highly Desirable Southwest Las Vegas

This year’s edition of Camp EDC at EDC Las Vegas offered unique experiences and great music that could have made it a standalone festival. Ever since Insomniac added the Camp EDC experience to EDC Las Vegas back in 2018, it’s only continued to get better with each passing year. Nestled on the North Side of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the paved parking lot is transformed into a home away from home for headliners filled with activities, amenities, and exclusive sets that could justify it being a standalone festival on its own.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO