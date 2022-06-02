ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herkimer Wins First JUCO World Series Title

By By J.D. VAUGHN Assistant Sports Editor
 4 days ago

Dakota Britt’s struggles at the plate — and Herkimer’s struggle to finish at the World Series — gave way like May to June.

Head coach Jason Rathbun didn’t consider moving Britt from his leadoff spot with program history on the line. Britt’s leadoff triple showed why, and the Generals scored six unanswered runs to win their first JUCO Division III World Series championship. Having made seven World Series trips before, Herkimer finally accomplished its mission with Wednesday’s 9-3 win over Dallas College-Eastfield at Pioneer Park.

“I felt like Dakota could be a guy to help carry us today,” Rathbun said. “It was great to see him break out and help us get to this point.”

Britt went 3-for-4 at the plate, batting in one run and scoring two himself to lead the Generals (41-7) offensively. Chance Checca went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored from the seven hole.

Britt scored the first run on Kyle Caccamise’s groundout, and Salvatore Carricato’s double to right sent home Mike Gunning after a right-field error for a quick 2-0 lead.

And that wasn’t the only big inning Britt started, as he led off the bottom of the sixth with a base hit. He scored when Caccamise reached on a throwing error, and Caccamise plated on Gunning’s triple to center. Gunning gave Herkimer a 7-3 lead when he scored on Carricato’s sacrifice fly.

Britt’s one-out sac fly in the seventh brought Checca home, and Jovani Wiggs scored on another Eastfield error — one of four miscues by the Harvester Bees (47-12-1).

FARONE FINISHES

World Series MVP Greg Farone (7-0), who took the mound in the fourth inning, struck out 10 and walked three over the last six frames. The Louisville commit allowed just one earned run on three hits after relieving starter Jake Lombardi, who fanned five and walked one while allowing just one hit in the first three innings.

And as Rathbun pointed out, Farone isn’t your typical junior college transfer story.

“He’s actually the opposite; he came in as a freshman and he developed in our program,” Rathbun said. “His growth over two years is kind of what we want to see our program is about. It’s not just about bringing in transfers. It’s about development. He’s a true testament to that. He developed here into what he is now. That’s a Power Five (Conference) arm.

“He and (pitcher) Ryan Packard are guys we’ve had confidence in all year.”

GENERALS TAKE COMMAND

Checca drew a bases-loaded walk to give Herkimer a 3-0 lead after three innings.

But Eastfield pulled even over the next two frames. Hunter O’Shea singled in two fourth-inning runs to get the Harvester Bees on the board, and Jerrick Ervin scored the tying run in the fifth when Cade Conway grounded out.

Carricato gave Herkimer the lead back, 4-3, when Wiggs hit a one-out sacrifice fly in the bottom half.

Gunning and Carricato both had two hits while Caccamise had one.

Chris Dickens, O’Shea, Ervin and Conway all singled for Eastfield, which used four pitchers. Blake Sacharko (2-2) took the mound second and was tagged with the loss, allowing three earned runs on five hits in 2.1 innings.

ALL-TOURNAMENT

Herkimer — Greg Farone (P — MVP), Kyle Caccamise (Offensive Player of the Tournament), Ty Gallagher (C), Joel Hayner (P), Ethan Duda (DH), Jason Rathbun (Coach of the Tournament).

Dallas College-Eastfield — Nathan McKissick (Pitcher of the Tournament), Hunter O’Shea (Defensive Player of the Tournament), Chris Dickens (3B/P), Khalon Clayton (OF).

Caldwell — Seth Willis (P), Tyler Bradley (OF), Hayden Setzer (1B/P).

St. Cloud — Austin Kantola (1B/C), Drew Beier (SS/P).

Oakton — Kyle Moore (P), Team Sportsmanship Award.

Northern Essex — Todd Tringale (P).

