Flood Warning issued for Beckham by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 00:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alfalfa; Major; Woods The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Woods County in northwestern Oklahoma Southern Alfalfa County in northwestern Oklahoma Northeastern Major County in northwestern Oklahoma * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1218 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southwest of Carmen, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Helena, Ringwood, Carmen, Goltry, Meno and Aline. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ALFALFA COUNTY, OK ・ 3 HOURS AGO