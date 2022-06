Gov. Jared Polis signed three bills into law Thursday to assist victims of wildfires and try to prevent fires from happening in the first place. Polis signed the measures months after Colorado suffered the Marshall fire, the most destructive wildfire in state history. Record-breaking wildfires have become more and more common in the state, with the three largest wildfires in Colorado history all occurring in 2020.

