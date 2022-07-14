The best Dell XPS 15 and 17 deals for July 2022

Dell's XPS brand is one of the best and most consistent laptop lines around, and it's one you can be positive is going to see regular updates and improvements. Just a little while ago Dell announced new updates for the XPS 15 and XPS 17 that include Intel's 12th-generation top-of-the-line processors along with Nvidia's 30xx series graphics cards. All of that sounds really great, but chances are those XPS laptops in particular are going to be quite expensive. If you're reading, you're looking for deals. So the great thing about the 15 and 17 getting new updates like that is that it means older models , which are still fantastic and run great and play the latest games, can be found at a discount.

You can find both Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 laptops in a lot of places, too. The best place to look, of course, is Dell. Don't neglect that Dell online store because it is one of the best places on the internet for deals especially on Dell's laptops and desktops. New deals get released every week, and sometimes they even have coupon codes or major sales events that discount the machines even more. If that doesn't work out for you, try all the major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. You can often even find refurbished laptops at these locations that offer you even more savings. We scour these places for the best deals as well, and we will keep this roundup updated with all the best prices available.

Best XPS 15 and XPS 17 deals right now:

Dell XPS 15 9500 laptop $1,868 $1,511.63 at Walmart



This is an older 10th-generation laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 256GB solid state drive, and 16GB DDR4 RAM. It has a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics card as well. View Deal

XPS 15 Touch OLED Laptop $2,300 $1,665.99 at Dell



In this case, you get a 15.6-inch screen with an OLED panel, full touch support, and 3.5K pixel resolution. The machine itself includes an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11800H processor with up to 4.60GHz Turbo speeds, a 512GB M.2 SSD with NVMe, 16GB RAM, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. Has plenty of other features, too, that you will love like Killer Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and Thunderbolt 4. View Deal

Dell XPS 15 Touch laptop $2,300 $1,616.99 at Dell

The technical specifications include an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11800H processor with up to 4.60GHz speeds, a 512GB M.2 SSD with NVMe tech for speedy read/write times, and 16GB DDR4 RAM. It also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. Play your games on a 15.6-inch screen with 3.5K resolution, an OLED panel, full touchscreen support, and 400 nits of brightness. View Deal

New XPS 17 Laptop $1,949 $1,714.02 at Dell



The 17-inch screen has 1200p resolution and 500 nits of brightness. You get a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, a 512GB solid state drive with NVMe tech, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. It has a ton of other features including Killer Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and more. View Deal

New Dell XPS 17 laptop $2,299 $2,008.02 at Dell

Step into the 12th generation and save some money in a deal that is unique to Dell. This powerful machine comes with Intel's 12th-generation Core i7 processor, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, a 512GB NVMe SSD, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and more. You get a 1200p display, Killer Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and more. View Deal

New XPS 17 laptop $2,500 $2,204.02 at Dell

Breaking down the specifications for this laptop, you get a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, a 512GB SSD, and 16GB DDR5 RAM. It is also powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. Get a 17-inch 1200p display, Killer Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and more. View Deal

New XPS 17 laptop $2,600 $2,299 at Dell

This is a limited-quantity deal that may sell out quickly. You get a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, a 512GB SSD with NVMe, a 16GB RAM, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. Includes a 17-inch 4K display with touchscreen support and 500 nits of brightness. View Deal

Dell New XPS 17 Laptop $2,900 $2,547.02 at Dell

This great machine includes a 12th-gen Intel Core i9 processor, a 1TB NVMe SSD, 32GB DDR5 RAM for extreme multi-tasking performance, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. View Deal

Dell XPS 17 laptop $3,049 $2,699 at Dell

One of the better variations of the XPS 17 out there. This one includes the crazy powerful 12th-gen Intel Core i9-12900HK computer processor, a 1TB NVMe SSD, and 16GB DDR5 RAM. It's powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. Plus the 17-inch display includes 4K pixel resolution, touchscreen support, and 500 nits of brightness. View Deal

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.