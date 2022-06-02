ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus man found guilty in online romance scam that swindled victims of over $1 million

By Jordan Laird, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=430gq7_0fy2NMmK00

A federal jury has found a Columbus man guilty on all 35 counts of money laundering in connection with an online romance scam that swindled multiple people out of more than $1 million.

Seth Nyamekye, 39, whom records show resided on the city's Southeast Side near Canal Winchester, laundered money for the overseas perpetrators of the scam between June 2016 and February 2018, a jury in U.S. District Court in Columbus determined Tuesday.

The scammers in the west African nation of Ghana created multiple profiles on online dating sites and began remote relationships with people across the U.S. before eventually asking their victims to send them money, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's office in Columbus.

Scam calls: Hate getting robocalls? Ohio officials to crack down on scam calls and texts with new law

At least eight victims sent their money directly to Nyamekye’s bank account, according to prosecutors. Some believed they were in relationships with a member of the military overseas.

One victim transferred $170,000 to Nyamekye's bank account. Another victim believed she was engaged to a man who was actually scamming her and sent $50,000.

Nyamekye received more than $1.3 million from victims, according to prosecutors. He would take a cut of the money and then move the funds where the scammers could access their spoils.

Online romance scams are becoming more common. In the past five years, Americans have reported losing $1.3 billion to romance scams to the Federal Trade Commission. That's more than any other fraud category the FTC tracks.

Scams against elderly: Elder fraud results in far more than nearly $191 million reported in Ohio, study says

“If you believe you are the victim of an online romance scam, I urge you to file a complaint at ic3.gov,” U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth L. Parker said in a prepared statement.

Nyamekye faces up to 20 years in prison on each of 18 counts, and up to 10 years in prison on each of 17 other counts, according to the release.

Jordan Laird is a courts reporter at the Columbus Dispatch. You can reach her at jlaird@dispatch.com. You can follow her on Twitter at @LairdWrites.

Comments / 3

Related
sunny95.com

Canal Winchester man convicted in million-dollar romance scam

COLUMBUS – A Canal Winchester man faces decades in prison for his role in operating a “romance scam” that bilked victims out of millions of dollars, according to federal authorities. In a verdict announced Tuesday, a federal jury convicted Seth Nyamekye on 35 counts of money laundering...
CANAL WINCHESTER, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Canal Winchester, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man indicted in the May shooting death of 33-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been indicted on charges related to the May shooting death of a 33-year-old on the city’s southwest side. Brad A. Madison, 35, was indicted Thursday on one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder and one count of possessing a weapon under disability in connection with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Two teens missing from the same residence in Gahanna

GAHANNA, Ohio (WSYX) — The Gahanna Division of Police is searching for two missing teens from the same residence in Gahanna, Ohio. Lane Watson, 15-years-old, and Curtis Watson, 17-years-old. According to Police Lane and Curtis are from the same residence in Gahanna and may be together. Lane was last...
GAHANNA, OH
10TV

Dublin police strengthen security for Fore!Fest

DUBLIN, Ohio — Fore!Fest Street and Music Festival returns this weekend in Dublin’s Bridge Park, in partnership with the Memorial Tournament. The two-day festival, presented by Workday and Crawford Hoying is offering live entertainment, food and beverage options and more. The City of Dublin has multiple partnerships to...
DUBLIN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swindled#Money Laundering#Online Dating#Fraud#Federal Trade Commission#District Court#West African#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
FTC
10TV

1 shot at Family Dollar in near east Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured during a shooting at a Family Dollar store on the near east side of Columbus Friday evening. The shooting happened at the store located at 1092 East Main Street around 8:15 p.m., according to police. The victim was taken to Grant Medical...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

14-year-old girl missing in Hocking County found

UPDATE: Alexis Renee Triplett has been found, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday evening. HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. Alexis Renee Triplett was last seen in the area around Gibisonville Friday evening, per HCSO. HCSO describes Triplett as 5’3″, 140 pounds, with […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
The Ann Arbor News

Police find kidnapped Michigan woman in Ohio hotel room after 12-hour standoff with suspect

ST. CLAIR, MI — A Michigan woman allegedly kidnapped by her estranged ex has been found alive in Ohio, following a nearly 12-hour standoff between her abductor and police. About 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 55-year-old Carol D. Durand was kidnapped from a residence in the 5200 block of Pointe Drive in East China Township, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies issued an advisory describing Durand’s 52-year-old ex as the suspect, stating he had assaulted a 47-year-old man in the residence’s driveway and also injured Durand before fleeing with her in a black 2007 Honda Accord.
FINDLAY, OH
sciotopost.com

Update: Southern Point Elderly Man Found Safe!

PICKAWAY – Around 10 pm an elderly man walked away from his home in the Southern Point area since then Law enforcement has been searching for him. According to the Pickaway County sheriff’s department, they have requested a helicopter from Columbus PD to help search the area around Southern Point and surrounding off 104. South Bloomfield is on the scene with their K9 Bloodhound and drones, helping in the search.
SOUTH BLOOMFIELD, OH
10TV

1 killed in northwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a shooting in northwest Columbus Friday night. The shooting happened at the intersection of North Hamilton Road and Warner Road around 11 p.m., according to police. First responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene at 11:14 p.m. Police did not...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

12-year-old boy reported missing from Hilliard

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — A 12-year-old boy is missing from Hilliard, police said. Connor Akins — who was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, grey shorts and black flip flops — was reported missing Friday evening, according to a social media post from the Hilliard Division of Police. Anyone with information about Akins’ whereabouts is […]
HILLIARD, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
645K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy