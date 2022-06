‘Surviving Summer’ is a teen drama series that revolves around a bratty and rebellious teen — Summer Torres — who is expelled from her New York City high school. After that, her mother ships her out to a tiny surfing town named Shorehaven in Victoria, Australia, to live with a few family friends. Even though Summer is not really interested in interacting with the locals and making new friends in the new town, she finds herself attracted to the town, the people, and last but not the least, the surfing, mainly thanks to Ari Gibson. Created by Joanna Werner and Josh Mapleton, the series originally premiered in June 2022, on Netflix.

