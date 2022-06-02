ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staircase Episode 7 Recap and Ending, Explained

By Sumith Prasad
Cover picture for the articleThe seventh episode of HBO Max’s crime series ‘The Staircase,’ titled ‘Seek and Ye Shall,’ begins with David Rudolf trying to convince Michael Peterson to enter an Alford plea. North Carolina Project for Actual Innocence, an organization that deals with wrongful convictions, investigates several SBI reports. The credibility of SBI analyst...

Under the Banner of Heaven Finale Recap and Ending, Explained

The seventh and final episode of FX on Hulu’s crime series ‘Under the Banner of Heaven,’ titled ‘Blood Atonement,’ follows detectives Jeb Pyre and Bill Taba as they close in on Ron and Dan Lafferty. Through Prophet Onias, they come across Ron’s removal revelation. The search for the two brothers takes the detectives to Nevada and they join FBI officers to capture the murderers. Ron receives a revelation on the run, which threatens Dan’s life. The episode ends with several pivotal developments concerning the fates of the two Lafferty Brothers. Let us share our thoughts regarding the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.
BGR.com

This mysterious thriller has Netflix fans on the edges of their seats

Netflix’s selection of movies has always been a bit of a mixed bag, with its Top 10 list generally dominated by random thirty-party titles, the streamer’s sometimes oddball original films, and new titles that rocket up the list as soon as they land on Netflix. The #1 title on the list in the US at the moment? Disappearance at Clifton Hill, a thriller released in 2020 starring Tuppence Middleton that managed to pull off the not-insignificant feat of supplanting Tom Cruise’s original Top Gun movie in the top spot.
Popculture

Hit New Netflix Movie Shoots Straight to No. 1 Spot

The new Netflix movie Senior Year provided the streamer with a much-needed hit as the streamer deals with increasingly bad news. The comedy stars Rebel Wilson as a woman in her late 30s who wakes up from a 20-year coma and goes back to high school to finish her diploma. Senior Year earned mixed reviews from critics, but the R-rated comedy has done well with Netflix subscribers.
BGR.com

The hit Netflix series that just dethroned Ozark to take the #1 spot

It was bound to happen sooner or later, a new Netflix series coming along to bump Ozark out of the top spot on the streamer’s Top 10 ranking of shows in the US. And now we know which new title wins that honor. It’s The Lincoln Lawyer, a new legal drama adapted from author Michael Connelly’s book series of the same name.
Bill Peterson
ScreenCrush

10 Flops That Are Huge Hits on Netflix

So far in 2022, Netflix has released more than 50 original movies — an average of about three new features every single week. And yet if you peruse the company’s data website, where you can see the top ten movies and shows in every single country around the world where Netflix is offered, you’ll see that despite all those new titles made expressly for the company and its customers, the most popular movies on Netflix right now by and large aren’t originals.
GamesRadar

7 New Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hulu, Peacock, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of streaming recommendations from us. If you're planning a weekend movie night, you can choose Jackass 4.5 on Netflix, which is a compilation of deleted scenes and bonus content from the latest Jackass movie, or the Lonely Island's take on everyone's favorite cartoon chipmunks in Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers on Disney Plus. There's also new rom-com The Valet, a remake of the French movie of the same name, which is streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.
FanSided

FBI: International Season 2 is not coming to CBS in June 2022

We’re more than ready to see what’s next for the Fly Team. FBI: International Season 2 won’t premiere just yet on CBS. When will it arrive?. We are more than ready to check in with the Fly Team again. The first season ended with Forrester doing another favor for his mom, but it didn’t lead to them reconciling. Instead, his mom told him not to get in touch again, and it sounded like her place was being raided as their call was cut off.
Hello Magazine

Two beloved shows leaving Netflix in June – and fans aren't happy

Two fan favourite TV shows are leaving Netflix in June – so you might need to hurry up and binge-watch them before they go! According to What's on Netflix, Line of Duty and Glee will be leaving the streaming platform on 24 June and 30 June respectively – and it's fair to say that the fans aren't best pleased.
soapoperanetwork.com

Chad Duell Reveals Reason for Michael Corinthos Recast on ‘General Hospital’, Says Robert Adamson “Did Great”

If you’ve been tuning in to “General Hospital” this week you might have noticed a different face playing the role of Michael Corinthos on the ABC drama series. As noted by the voice announcer, “The Young and the Restless” and “Hollywood Heights” alum Robert Adamson stepped in for Chad Duell beginning with the Wednesday, June 1 episode and now we know why the temporary replacement was needed.
POPSUGAR

We Have a Theory: Ms. Kelly From "Stranger Things" Is Connected to Vecna

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. While "Stranger Things" viewers are loving Argyle (Eduardo Franco) and Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), another season four newcomer has been met with suspicion. In episode one, we meet Ms. Kelly, the Hawkins High School guidance counselor played by Regina Ting Chen. At first, she seems genuinely interested in helping Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) work through her trauma, but as the season progresses and other Hawkins students die, she becomes more and more suspect. In fact, some fans are convinced she's evil — like, working-with-Vecna levels of evil. And ya know what? We agree. Let's break down the theory, shall we?
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in June 2022

Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah’s basketball drama Hustle, the Jennifer Lopez documentary Halftime, season three of The Umbrella Academy and a smattering of content from the Netflix Is a Joke festival are among the most anticipated titles coming to Netflix this June. In the basketball-centric drama Hustle out on June 8, Sandler plays a down on his luck basketball scout who discovers a once-in-a-lifetime player. Despite the player’s rocky past, Sandler’s scout brings him back to the U.S. without his team’s approval, with the duo seeking one final shot to prove they are NBA material.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix: Movies and...
ComicBook

Stranger Things 4 Star Joseph Quinn May Have Spoiled Eddie's Fate in Volume 2

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Stranger Things 4: Volume 1, now streaming on Netflix. Joseph Quinn is rolling the 20-sided dice that his fan-favorite Stranger Things character, D&D game master and Hellfire Club leader Eddie Munson, returns for Stranger Things 5. The Overlord actor joined the penultimate season of the Netflix series as Eddie "The Freak" Munson, framed for the supernatural murders of Hawkins High cheerleader Chrissy (Grace Van Dien) and jock Patrick (Myles Truitt). The teens were victims of the Upside Down's Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), sparking a wave of satanic panic over Hawkins, Indiana.
Collider

'Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes' Documentary Will Release Later This Month

HBO Documentary Films presents the documentary Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes which will be coming to HBO and HBO Max later this month. Directed by Emmy-winning British director James Jones, who also served as producer, the documentary reveals newly uncovered archive footage from thirty-six years ago, when a nuclear reactor in the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant exploded and thus originating what would come to be known as the worst nuclear accident in history. Accompanied by audio interviews with those who bore witness, the archive footage portrays the seriousness and horrible consequences of the harrowing disaster as well as detailing the extent to which the Soviet government tried to play down and even hide the reality of the incident from the rest of the world and its own people, including the soldiers that were dispatched to get rid of the damage.
thecinemaholic.com

As the Crow Flies Ending, Explained: Does Asli Become News Anchor?

Created by Meriç Acemi, ‘As the Crow Flies’ (originally ‘Kus Uçusu’) is a Turkic original corporate thriller series that probes into the ever-changing nature of truth in a world governed by social media. Building on the jungle metaphor, the story follows a bird of prey who eyes a pack of lions before snatching away her prize. She catches up to them, using whatever means necessary. After a chance encounter with famous news anchor Lale Kiran, Asli gets a stint as an intern in the famed news agency MON5, leaping her way to the top. The story goes haywire with personal and professional lives overlapping, but you must be stupefied after what went down in the final moments of the first season. If so, let us decode the picture. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Collider

'The Old Man' Review: Jeff Bridges Excels in a Thriller Series That Is Best in the Quiet Moments

When we first see a gruff Jeff Bridges in FX’s The Old Man, where he plays former CIA operative Dan Chase now in hiding, he isn’t fighting off incoming enemies or trying to lose a tail. No, he is alone in his bedroom in the late hours when almost everything is subsumed in darkness — that is, save for a bathroom light and the red illumination of a digital clock on his bedside table that marks the number of times the restless Chase gets up through the night. It plays out as the opposite of a conventional spy thriller, stripping away any of the action spectacle to ground itself in the sad and lonely life of its central character. In one of his many trips to the bathroom, we see that water has begun to overflow onto the floor from a running sink. Kneeling there is either a hazy vision or a repressed memory of Chase’s wife, who utters a single phrase: “I see you.” He then wakes up, shaken by this event. Yet there is no one left for him to turn to for support, leaving him to question his own declining mental state.
Collider

'The Gray Man': You Can Buy a Mustache Like Chris Evans' in the Netflix Film

Netflix recently announced the sale of what could possibly become a collector’s item some years down the line. You can now buy, if you choose to, the “trash stache” Chris Evans is seen sporting in the upcoming spy film The Gray Man. The only thing that remains to be seen is if the streamer will also unveil similar facial prosthetics worn by Ryan Gosling, who plays the protagonist in the film. Or maybe a wig similar to Ana de Armas' hairstyle in the film?
Collider

‘Pennywise: The Story of IT’ Documentary Trailer Dives into the Making of 1990 TV Film

Over three decades ago, Stephen King's ancient evil entity was manifested from the pages of his iconic 1986 horror novel It. Only four years after the novel's release, ABC aired a two-part television miniseries that would shake horror fans to their cores for generations. Pennywise the dancing clown instantly became a haunted household name, thanks to the vision of the cast and crew of IT. Now, as Pennywise is wont to do, the shape-shifting killer clown has returned once again in a documentary titled Pennywise: The Story of IT which details the making of the miniseries, and BloodyDisgusting has the trailer.
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’ Showrunner Teases Life-Changing Season 5 Storyline for Mark Healy

The Conners is one show that will keep you on your toes when it comes to storylines and Season 5 will be no different. Whether it involves John Goodman’s Dan or Laurie Metcalf’s Jackie, there is never a dull moment. Heading into next season, though, we’ll be seeing something happen for Mark Healy, played by Ames McNamara. Mark is the son of Darlene Conner, played by Sara Gilbert, and David Healy, who was played by Johnny Galecki.
