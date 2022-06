For Walmart and Target, location matters - especially when it comes to transportation costs. An analysis by Reuters shows that Walmart Inc gets a break - and Target Corp is getting hurt - by where their stores are clustered. High oil prices - $117 for a barrel of benchmark U.S. crude on Thursday - impose extra costs everywhere, but the impact varies wildly by state. The per-gallon price for diesel fuel that powers highway transport was 29% more expensive in the priciest state than the lowest-cost state, according to AAA data on May 20.

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO