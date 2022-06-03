Tracking showers for early Friday, improving weather for the weekend

WHAT'S NEW: Storms clear out tonight with some leftover showers Friday morning, followed by improving weather.

WHAT'S NEXT: Great weather by Friday evening into the weekend. Mostly sunny and dry with highs generally in the mid 70s.

News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says there will be a few showers possible up until Friday afternoon before a calm rest of the day.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with the chance for a few showers. Lows near 60 with east northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Sunrise: 5:22.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible up until lunch time. Increasing sunshine with a nice finish to the day. Highs near 74. Mostly clear at night with lows near 59. Sunset 8:19.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Nice with highs near 78. Lows near 56.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Not as warm with highs near 73. Lows near 58.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Highs near 75. Lows near 59.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with the slight chance of showers. Highs near 72. Lows near 60.