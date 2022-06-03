ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tracking showers for early Friday, improving weather for the weekend

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

WHAT'S NEW: Storms clear out tonight with some leftover showers Friday morning, followed by improving weather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35xeDD_0fy1omQY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ei3P_0fy1omQY00

WHAT'S NEXT: Great weather by Friday evening into the weekend. Mostly sunny and dry with highs generally in the mid 70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LMosh_0fy1omQY00

News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says there will be a few showers possible up until Friday afternoon before a calm rest of the day.

LIVE BLOG: News 12 weather updates

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with the chance for a few showers. Lows near 60 with east northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Sunrise: 5:22.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible up until lunch time. Increasing sunshine with a nice finish to the day. Highs near 74. Mostly clear at night with lows near 59. Sunset 8:19.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Nice with highs near 78. Lows near 56.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FL8gd_0fy1omQY00

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Not as warm with highs near 73. Lows near 58.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Highs near 75. Lows near 59.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with the slight chance of showers. Highs near 72. Lows near 60.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PddDd_0fy1omQY00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vjMoD_0fy1omQY00

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Temps in the 70s all week; bouts of rain move in midweek

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be mostly clear and comfortably cool with lows in the 50s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny but with clouds increasing later in the day. Highs will be in the upper-70s. NEXT: We have three chances of rain and...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Chance of rain for the Hudson Valley Tuesday

NOW: Comfortable night and then increasing clouds throughout the day before rain chances around the commute home. NEXT: Rain chances increase the second half of the day on Tuesday before more rain showers possible scattered on Wednesday and a soaking rain (WEATHER TO WATCH) possible Thursday morning. The weekend also looks unsettled with periods of rain developing into Saturday afternoon.
HUDSON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storm Watch Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

Bear fatally struck on I-84 in Middletown

A bear was fatally struck in Middletown Sunday, despite rescuers' best efforts to help. State police say the animal was hit by a vehicle on I-84 in Middletown. A FedEx truck stopped to protect the bear from being hit further. An Erlich Pest Control wildlife rescuer on the scene says...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
News 12

'Her story is not over yet.' Family remembers Bridgeport murder victim as a friendly, caring mother

The family of Bridgeport murder victim Mita Dumeng spoke to News 12 Connecticut for the first time since she was shot to death by a man who later took his own life. "Marisol still had her whole life ahead of her. It was cut short tragically and it shouldn't have," said the victim's sister, Yvette Velez, referring to Dumeng by her given name. "She was a very selfless person. She always had everyone's back."
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

NYPD: Bronx man fatally shot in the head in Cypress Hills

Police are investigating the shooting death of a 34-year-old Bronx man in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn. Police say they responded to a 911 call for a shooting victim near Jamaica and Miller avenues after 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Once officers arrived, they found a man lying on the sidewalk unconscious and unresponsive with a bullet wound to the head.
BRONX, NY
News 12

NYPD: 30-year-old cab passenger shot in Concourse Village

Police say a 30-year-old man was shot while inside a cab early Sunday morning in Concourse Village. Officers told News 12 the shooting happened at around 2:40 a.m. when a car drove up to a cab and opened fire in front of 1504 Morris Ave. They say a 30-year-old man...
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

81K+
Followers
27K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy