LANSING, Ill. (June 4, 2022) – A School Resource Police Officer will be placed at Memorial Jr. High School next year, and will serve the middle school as well as District 158’s elementary schools and primary school. A collaboration of D158 and the Lansing Police Department, the officer will respond to illegal activity but also become a part of the schools’ communities as a trusted figure and, perhaps, a friend.

LANSING, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO