The Game Celebrates 10 Years and You’re Invited!

Louisiana and TCU met for the second time this weekend today after the Cajuns let a big win over Texas A&M slip away on Saturday. The offense never quite got going for Louisiana, and they were eliminated today by the Horned Frogs, 6-1. HOW IT HAPPENED:. The wind was blowing...
Louisiana, fresh off their 7-6 win over TCU, turned around and faced the 5th-seeded and regional host in Texas A&M Saturday night. This game was full of offense and close plays, but the Aggies got timely offense when they needed it most to take down Louisiana 9-6. HOW IT HAPPENED:
LSU baseball kicked regional playoff Friday night as they took on Kennesaw State in Hattiesburg. The Tigers went down early but made an epic comeback to defeat the Owls 14-11. Kennesaw wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. Josh Hatcher hit a double into left-center field and advanced to third base off of a sacrifice ground-out by Zac Corbin. After Cash Young got the RBI single, Hatcher made it home to give the Owls the one-run lead.
Louisiana returned to the NCAA Tournament tonight for the first time in six years, and their first assignment was a perennial powerhouse. The Horned Frogs of TCU matched up against the Cajuns in Game 2 of the College Station regional. Home runs from Will Veillon and Trey Lafleur and a solid relief outing from Bo Bonds made the difference for Louisiana, winning 7-6 and moving on to face Texas A&M Saturday night.
