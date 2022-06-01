ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

The Game Celebrates 10 Years and You’re Invited!

By dylanguillory
1037thegame.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome celebrate with us for The Game’s 10th Anniversary Birthday Bash...

1037thegame.com

Comments / 0

Related
1037thegame.com

RAGIN’ CAJUNS GAMER: Cajuns Can’t Control Aggies, Fall 9-6

Louisiana, fresh off their 7-6 win over TCU, turned around and faced the 5th-seeded and regional host in Texas A&M Saturday night. This game was full of offense and close plays, but the Aggies got timely offense when they needed it most to take down Louisiana 9-6. HOW IT HAPPENED:
LAFAYETTE, LA
1037thegame.com

LSU GAMER: Tigers Baseball Makes Comeback to Take Down Kennesaw State 14-11

LSU baseball kicked regional playoff Friday night as they took on Kennesaw State in Hattiesburg. The Tigers went down early but made an epic comeback to defeat the Owls 14-11. Kennesaw wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. Josh Hatcher hit a double into left-center field and advanced to third base off of a sacrifice ground-out by Zac Corbin. After Cash Young got the RBI single, Hatcher made it home to give the Owls the one-run lead.
KENNESAW, GA
1037thegame.com

RAGIN’ CAJUNS GAMER: Louisiana Powers Past TCU 7-6

Louisiana returned to the NCAA Tournament tonight for the first time in six years, and their first assignment was a perennial powerhouse. The Horned Frogs of TCU matched up against the Cajuns in Game 2 of the College Station regional. Home runs from Will Veillon and Trey Lafleur and a solid relief outing from Bo Bonds made the difference for Louisiana, winning 7-6 and moving on to face Texas A&M Saturday night.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy