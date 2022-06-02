ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Thanks to This Secret Amazon Section, You Can Stock Up on Breezy Linen Fashion for Under $70

By Eden Lichterman
In Style
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When it comes to staying comfortable in the summer heat, linen clothing is your best friend. The lightweight material is breezy enough to wear...

www.instyle.com

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Amazon's Best-Selling Castor Oil That Users Call a "Must-Have" for Hair Growth Is on Sale for $10

If you've ever spent time looking up the best products for hair growth, you've probably read about castor oil. The popular product has long been referred to as a "miracle treatment" for hair, eyebrow, and eyelash growth, and right now, you can get the Kate Blanc Cosmetics Organic Castor Oil, a.k.a. Amazon's best-selling hair treatment oil, on sale for just $10.
HAIR CARE
In Style

Amazon's Influencer-Approved Brand Just Dropped New Under-$50 Handbags for Summer

An easy way to spice up your outfits this summer is with a few on-trend accessories. Whether it's a pair of colorful sandals, a Jennifer Aniston-approved statement ring, or one of the season's 'It' bags, cute accessories have a way of taking simple outfits to the next level. So if you could use a new summer purse but don't want to dish out for a designer find, you're in luck: Amazon's influencer-approved brand, The Drop, just released new handbags for the season, and they're all $45 or less.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Meghan Markle
In Style

Yara Shahidi Wore a Custom Dior Version of 2022's Biggest Trend for Her Harvard Graduation

Last week, Yara Shahidi graduated from Harvard in custom Dior. Somehow, in between her role on Grown-ish, writing a 136-page thesis on the work of Jamaican writer Sylvia Wynter, and being a Dior ambassador, Shahidi achieved a feat most people only dream about. Naturally, her crimson red mini-skirt set with a matching double-breasted jacket (styled by Jason Bolden) was also something worth dreaming about.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Hailey Bieber Paired Her Husband Justin's Pants with a Tiny Crop Top

Dressing like your S.O. isn't an entirely new concept — baggy button-ups and loose-fitting, boyfriend-style jeans have become quickly wardrobe staples for women over the past few decades — but Hailey Bieber just took the trend to the next level with her latest date night outfit. On Friday,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mini Dress#Stock#Clothing Shop#Linen Fashion Department#Shop Linen Fashion
In Style

Your Home Is About to Smell Rich

Before essential oil diffusers, we had candles. Before then, we had reed diffusers and incense, not to mention our favorite bouquets. The act of making our homes smell pleasant has been around for eons, but recently, home fragrance has elevated its game. Enter, the world of the luxurious, creative home...
HOME & GARDEN
In Style

I'm Calling It: Summer Fridays ShadeDrops Is Going to Be My Go-To SPF This Summer

Sunscreen is the one skincare product I go through the quickest, which is why I have a handful in my medicine cabinet at all times. Typically I rotate between them depending on what's in the cards on any given day, whether I need a lightweight SPF that layers well under makeup or a formula that will hold up on a sweaty, late spring, hot-girl walk.
SKIN CARE
In Style

These Candles Will Make Your Home Smell Like a Vegetable Garden

When you think of candles and home fragrances in general, you likely think of floral, airy smells — and sometimes musky scents to set the mood. But with so many scents on the market, fragrance is becoming more creative by the day, not just in how it's transmitted but also in the perfumes that are created. Instead of sultry, cleansing, or romantic scents, candles are starting to go in a different direction, and it's perfect for all the aspiring coastal grandmothers. Enter the vegetable-scented era.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

Top Gun: Maverick Is Your Unlikely Summer Beauty Inspiration

It's a myth that sequels are always worse than the original. After extensive delays, Top Gun: Maverick has finally arrived in theaters, and if the film's record-breaking opening is any indication, it's worth the 36-year wait. While Top Gun is known for its heart-racing flying scenes and soundtrack, the sequel...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

This Hair Growth Shampoo Is a "Favorite" of Nicole Kidman's — and Shoppers See "Big Changes" After Use

Let's talk about hair. It's a tricky topic for many people, especially those who struggle with thin, fine hair or, even worse but very common these days, hair loss. Nevertheless, it's an important one to discuss. Your hair and scalp, much like your skin, deserve a level of attention and care they don't often get — which is why conversations around scalp and hair health have really picked up in recent years.
HAIR CARE
In Style

Bella Hadid Does Schoolgirl Style the Supermodel Way

School might be out for summer, but Bella Hadid's latest look is taking a page out of the prep school student handbook. On Saturday, the supermodel visited artist Anne Imhof's "Avatar" exhibition at Galerie Buchholz in New York City, and her outfit fit right in with the high school theme.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
In Style

Katie Holmes Wore a Foolproof Summer Outfit Formula Featuring This Under-$100 Dress Trend

I'm not entirely sure what you're supposed to wear to a party where guests include a rare $200,000 Birkin, but Katie Holmes definitely does. Last week, luxury resale site Fashionphile hosted a party at its just-opened Authentication Center and Showroom at the Starrett-Lehigh Building in New York City. I dressed in a vintage, striped Marc Jacobs playsuit to walk past the elegant white cages where Fashionphile stores over 15,000 secondhand designer bags, and just over 400 Hermès Birkin bags. There were dancers in the aisles of bags kept behind the white bars of the cages dressed up in white coats — not unlike the kind medical professionals wear, twirling while holding bright yellow Balenciaga City bags and Tom Ford-era Gucci. Walking past them all felt like walking through the dreams I have after scrolling through the Fashionphile wishlist on my phone too close to bedtime (a weekly occurrence, for better or for worse). When I finally made it down the long hallway that housed the thousands of bags, I found my way to the main room in the back where I saw Katie Holmes standing inches away from a conveyor belt that displayed a sparkly purple Prada re-edition and a puffy, studded Valentino bag.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy