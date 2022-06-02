Garn, Darvel N.

Nyle Jay Bywater was born July 8, 1943 to Nyle Stanley and Melba Jensen Bywater in Brigham City, Utah. Nyle passed away peacefully in his home June 2, 2022 surrounded by family. Nyle spent his youth keeping everyone on their toes, and enjoyed spending time with his siblings Julie, Ronnie (deceased), Shelly (deceased), Yvonne (deceased), Doug (deceased), and Becky. At 17 years old, he married his first wife Gwen Sylvester (divorced) and had four children Stan, Jerry (Mylene), Tim, and Danielle (Doug). In 1974, Nyle married Janette Brown Speth. She brought to the marriage four children, Sandy, Steve (Christine), Lesli (Todd), and Greg. Together they had a son, Jon (Jami). Nyle had many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nyle began work in the HVAC trade at a young age and started his own HVAC business, Bywater Heating, a few years later. The business continues today through his sons and grandsons. Nyle is survived by his wife Janette and many other loving family members. Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8th at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E. Center St, in Logan. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 7th at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. and June 8th from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral. Nyle will be buried at the Mendon Cemetery. Messages can be sent to the family by going online at www.allenmortuaries.com .

BRIGHAM CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO