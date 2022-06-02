ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fielding, UT

Garn, Darvel N.

By Logan Herald Journal
Herald-Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarvel N. Garn returned home to his sweetheart, Bonnie, on May 30, 2022 at the age of 91. He was born December 12, 1930 to Oleen and Erma Nielson Garn. The oldest of two boys, Darvel and Clive, were raised in Fielding, Utah. Darvel graduated from Bear River High School and...

www.hjnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald-Journal

Bywater, Nyle Jay

Nyle Jay Bywater was born July 8, 1943 to Nyle Stanley and Melba Jensen Bywater in Brigham City, Utah. Nyle passed away peacefully in his home June 2, 2022 surrounded by family. Nyle spent his youth keeping everyone on their toes, and enjoyed spending time with his siblings Julie, Ronnie (deceased), Shelly (deceased), Yvonne (deceased), Doug (deceased), and Becky. At 17 years old, he married his first wife Gwen Sylvester (divorced) and had four children Stan, Jerry (Mylene), Tim, and Danielle (Doug). In 1974, Nyle married Janette Brown Speth. She brought to the marriage four children, Sandy, Steve (Christine), Lesli (Todd), and Greg. Together they had a son, Jon (Jami). Nyle had many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nyle began work in the HVAC trade at a young age and started his own HVAC business, Bywater Heating, a few years later. The business continues today through his sons and grandsons. Nyle is survived by his wife Janette and many other loving family members. Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8th at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E. Center St, in Logan. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 7th at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. and June 8th from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral. Nyle will be buried at the Mendon Cemetery. Messages can be sent to the family by going online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
Herald-Journal

Sky's the limit: Bear River High honors Class of 2022 with outdoor ceremony

With fireworks, stirring speeches, and all the pomp and circumstance befitting a group of young women and men who withstood the rigors of high school under the shadow of a global pandemic, the Bear River High School Class of 2022 gathered one last time for its graduation ceremony on the evening of Wednesday, June 1.
BEAR RIVER, WY
Herald-Journal

Good start for trio of local American Legion teams

A trio of local baseball teams tasted victory in their American Legion season openers, which all took place Thursday. Blacksmith Fork welcomed Sky View to The Yard and coasted to a 12-0 win in five innings, while Green Canyon rallied to a 8-6 victory over visiting Bear River and Ridgeline prevailed at home against Box Elder, 6-2.
NORTH LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

All-Valley Girls Hoops: Skinner did it all for Ridgeline

MILLVILLE — Her first full season of playing against girls went pretty well. That may be a bit of an understatement. Before reaching high school, Emilee Skinner had competed on teams made up of boys. She didn’t mind and learned a lot. “I thought I would get better...
MILLVILLE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Logan, UT
Obituaries
City
St. George, UT
Utah State
Utah Obituaries
State
Utah State
City
Fielding, UT
City
Logan, UT
Herald-Journal

Power poles along Canyon Road to be replaced over the coming years

Logan City Light and Power recently began cleaning up the power poles alongside Canyon Road by replacing aging wooden ones with ductile iron poles. The project is said to extend into the coming years as needed. As the current wooden poles reach older ages, they are beginning to lean back...
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Allegiant and Avelo drop Ogden flights, leaving city without commercial air service

OGDEN — Two airlines have ended service to Ogden, dealing a setback to the city’s efforts to expand travel options at Ogden-Hinckley Airport. Allegiant Air said Tuesday it shelved its Ogden flights recently, while Avelo Airlines said high fuel costs had caused it to drop its Ogden service. The news comes at an awkward time for the city, which has been leveraging Federal Aviation Administration funds to build capacity for more commercial flights.
OGDEN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy