Dastrup, Helen (Hanks)

Wallace William Waite April 16, 1942 ~ May 31, 2022 Wallace William Waite, age 80, passed away on May 31, 2022. Wally was born in Logan, Utah to his loving parents, William and Lilly Waite, on April 16, 1942. His siblings were Victor, Euarda, Louise, Valate, Virgina, EvaDean, Elaine, Bobbie, Sonja. Wally loved and revered them all. He married Rosemary Wangsgard. Together they had four wonderful children, Michelle Waite (David) Robinson, Gina Waite (Murry) Whitehead, Ben Wallace Waite (deceased), Angelee Waite (Santos) Arroyo. He graduated from Utah State University, on a tennis scholarship, with a business degree. He worked as a pilot for North West Orient Airlines and then for Delta Airlines where he retired after 35 years. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and flew for the US Army. As a Captain, Wally was awarded the distinguished Flying Cross. After retiring he valued his education and continued going to almost every single class available at both Weber State and the University of Utah. Learning was his passion, and he continued all the days of his life to educate himself and his posterity. Wally has returned home, to be reunited with his son, and a loving Heavenly Father. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 11a.m. at the Eden Ward, 2900 North Highway 162. Friends may visit with family on Monday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Mountain View Cemetery, Eden, Utah. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary. Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com .

LOGAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO