ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyde Park, UT

Dastrup, Helen (Hanks)

By Logan Herald Journal
Herald-Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelen Hanks Dastrup passed away peacefully at the age of 93 at her Autumn Care residence in...

www.hjnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald-Journal

Bywater, Nyle Jay

Nyle Jay Bywater was born July 8, 1943 to Nyle Stanley and Melba Jensen Bywater in Brigham City, Utah. Nyle passed away peacefully in his home June 2, 2022 surrounded by family. Nyle spent his youth keeping everyone on their toes, and enjoyed spending time with his siblings Julie, Ronnie (deceased), Shelly (deceased), Yvonne (deceased), Doug (deceased), and Becky. At 17 years old, he married his first wife Gwen Sylvester (divorced) and had four children Stan, Jerry (Mylene), Tim, and Danielle (Doug). In 1974, Nyle married Janette Brown Speth. She brought to the marriage four children, Sandy, Steve (Christine), Lesli (Todd), and Greg. Together they had a son, Jon (Jami). Nyle had many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nyle began work in the HVAC trade at a young age and started his own HVAC business, Bywater Heating, a few years later. The business continues today through his sons and grandsons. Nyle is survived by his wife Janette and many other loving family members. Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8th at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E. Center St, in Logan. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 7th at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. and June 8th from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral. Nyle will be buried at the Mendon Cemetery. Messages can be sent to the family by going online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
Herald-Journal

Waite, Wallace William

Wallace William Waite April 16, 1942 ~ May 31, 2022 Wallace William Waite, age 80, passed away on May 31, 2022. Wally was born in Logan, Utah to his loving parents, William and Lilly Waite, on April 16, 1942. His siblings were Victor, Euarda, Louise, Valate, Virgina, EvaDean, Elaine, Bobbie, Sonja. Wally loved and revered them all. He married Rosemary Wangsgard. Together they had four wonderful children, Michelle Waite (David) Robinson, Gina Waite (Murry) Whitehead, Ben Wallace Waite (deceased), Angelee Waite (Santos) Arroyo. He graduated from Utah State University, on a tennis scholarship, with a business degree. He worked as a pilot for North West Orient Airlines and then for Delta Airlines where he retired after 35 years. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and flew for the US Army. As a Captain, Wally was awarded the distinguished Flying Cross. After retiring he valued his education and continued going to almost every single class available at both Weber State and the University of Utah. Learning was his passion, and he continued all the days of his life to educate himself and his posterity. Wally has returned home, to be reunited with his son, and a loving Heavenly Father. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 11a.m. at the Eden Ward, 2900 North Highway 162. Friends may visit with family on Monday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Mountain View Cemetery, Eden, Utah. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary. Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com .
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Good start for trio of local American Legion teams

A trio of local baseball teams tasted victory in their American Legion season openers, which all took place Thursday. Blacksmith Fork welcomed Sky View to The Yard and coasted to a 12-0 win in five innings, while Green Canyon rallied to a 8-6 victory over visiting Bear River and Ridgeline prevailed at home against Box Elder, 6-2.
NORTH LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Sky's the limit: Bear River High honors Class of 2022 with outdoor ceremony

With fireworks, stirring speeches, and all the pomp and circumstance befitting a group of young women and men who withstood the rigors of high school under the shadow of a global pandemic, the Bear River High School Class of 2022 gathered one last time for its graduation ceremony on the evening of Wednesday, June 1.
BEAR RIVER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hyde Park, UT
Utah State
Utah Obituaries
City
North Logan, UT
State
Utah State
Herald-Journal

Allegiant and Avelo drop Ogden flights, leaving city without commercial air service

OGDEN — Two airlines have ended service to Ogden, dealing a setback to the city’s efforts to expand travel options at Ogden-Hinckley Airport. Allegiant Air said Tuesday it shelved its Ogden flights recently, while Avelo Airlines said high fuel costs had caused it to drop its Ogden service. The news comes at an awkward time for the city, which has been leveraging Federal Aviation Administration funds to build capacity for more commercial flights.
OGDEN, UT
Herald-Journal

Power poles along Canyon Road to be replaced over the coming years

Logan City Light and Power recently began cleaning up the power poles alongside Canyon Road by replacing aging wooden ones with ductile iron poles. The project is said to extend into the coming years as needed. As the current wooden poles reach older ages, they are beginning to lean back...
LOGAN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy