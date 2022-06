There were colorful costumes and sunflowers, exuberant dances and exotic instruments. But a dire message was behind the music and pageantry Thursday on the Morristown Green. “It’s not just a war. This is genocide of Ukrainian people,” Roksolana Vaskul Leshchuk told hundreds who gathered at Morristown for Ukraine, a fundraiser for Ukrainian relief efforts as the Russian invasion approaches its 100th day.

