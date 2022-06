It was a cold January that year. Julie’s husband Sam, her life-long love and soul mate was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and passed shortly after at the age of 62. He was a large presence, a renaissance man who, with Julie, took in foster children and worked tirelessly as fundraisers for several non-profit organizations. They were inseparable. Both Julie and Sam were professors at a local university and crafted their teaching schedules so that Sam would finish classes before Julie’s began. Sam would sit in his parking space (treasured for the lack of availability), until Julie arrived. They seamlessly exchanged the space, with Sam in reverse as Judy swept in.

NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO