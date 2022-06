Polkadot price analysis shows that the bulls have taken control of the market in the short term as DOT steps closer to the $9.35 mark. The coin is facing resistance at $9.48, but if it can break above this level, we could see further upside potential towards $9.90 and possibly even $10. The Polkadot price has been on a bearish run over the past few hours a day or so, losing around 8% of its value. However, in the past few hours, we have seen some strong bullish momentum develop that has allowed DOT to reclaim the $9.35 level and step closer to the resistance at $9.48.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO