Gwinnett County woman wants Truist Bank to fix ATM issues after check was lost

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — ATMs are still providing issues for customers attempting to use the self-deposit function, Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln learned.

“Nothing, nothing within the last two months has been easy, nothing,” said Cathy Makley, the latest victim of a defective self-deposit function.

It’s frustration on top of grief that Makley said she has been dealing with for the last two months.

“All I wanted to do was put money in my bank account,” she said.

Makley recorded cell phone video of a technician repairing a jammed ATM at the Truist Bank on Scenic Highway in Gwinnett County.

“I knew I should have gone in,” she said.

Back in April, she said she was trying to deposit a $26,000 check from her late husband’s life insurance policy after the Marine veteran passed away in March from cancer.

She used an ATM for the deposit, instead of going inside.

“It was just a couple of weeks after my husband had passed and I knew I was under stress,” Makley said. “I didn’t want to go in.”

But midway through the transaction, she said an alert came on the screen.

“It popped up and said we can’t deposit your check,” she said.

Makley immediately notified the bank and the bank then credited the $26,000 to her account pending an investigation.

Last week, she received a letter from the bank telling her they were reversing the deposit on June 1 because they couldn’t find her check.

“She (teller) said, ‘yeah we can’t find the check to prove that it wasn’t deposited’”, Makley told Channel 2.

That was a statement Makley said she couldn’t comprehend.

The technician seen in this video showed Makley her check after pulling it from the ATM an hour after it was jammed in the machine. “Is this your check, and he held the check up to me,” she said.

Makley said the technician told her he couldn’t return the check to her.

“I really just wished I had grabbed the check from him,” Makley said.

Instead, he placed it in a deposit bag that was given to the bank.

“She said we lost that whole batch,” Makley said.

According to ATM service blogs, cash dispensers for deposits and withdrawals are the second most common repair for ATMs.

Makley reached out to Channel 2 after seeing our report about a Bank of America customer who also lost his deposit to a jammed machine.

Bank of America told Channel 2 it is currently working with that customer to return his deposit, an action Makley hopes Truist follows.

“I would just like to be with my family and focus on my family and not have to focus on nonsense like this,” she said. “That’s a significant chunk of money.”

