One of the best things about Obi-Wan Kenobi is that it promises a closer look at the people who raised Luke Skywalker. Star Wars prequel trilogy actors Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse have returned to reprise their roles as Owen and Beru Lars, respectively, and it looks like they will have an important part in the Disney+ series. Piesse has teased the Lars family's new story arc in the show and is hyping up the epic final episode!

