We are a breath away from a full-size Download and I might cry. On June 9 I will be doing a live recorded episode of my podcast On Wednesdays We Wear Black, so please stop and say hi. I don’t want to say the forecast looks sunny but… We deserve it, right? I miss going to Download and discovering new bands and seeing bands for their first UK slot. Although I can’t wait for Spiritbox, I just know that’s gonna be killer!

ROCK MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO