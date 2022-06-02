In Loving Memory of Larry Donell Mitchell

Seattle, WA-Whether you like to lap swim, dunk, dog-paddle or wade, Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) has dozens of ways to hit the water this summer!. Due to challenges in hiring lifeguards and wading pool attendants, we are unable to announce our beach and wading pool schedules at this time. We are working hard to recruit, train, and hire more lifeguards and attendants so that we can offer aquatic fun this summer. We encourage the public to please share our lifeguard job opportunities with your networks.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO