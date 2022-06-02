ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

In Loving Memory of Larry Donell Mitchell

thefactsnewspaper.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry was born on August 17th1960, to his beloved parents Charlene and Donell Mitchell. He was a dynamic basketball player and gained the nickname Wiz because of his speed and dunking ability...

www.thefactsnewspaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefactsnewspaper.com

Mary Mahoney Professional Nurses Org. named Northwest Kidney Centers Volunteers of the Year 2022

For nearly 20 years, the retired and active nurses of the Mary Mahoney Professional Nurses Organization have served Northwest Kidney Centers and its patients as kidney ambassadors and community healthcare volunteers. Because of their longtime commitment and generous donation of time, knowledge, and skill, Northwest Kidney Centers has named the organization of African American nurses its 2022 Volunteers of the year.
SEATTLE, WA
thefactsnewspaper.com

Seattle Parks and Recreation announces Summer 2022 Aquatic Programming

Seattle, WA-Whether you like to lap swim, dunk, dog-paddle or wade, Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) has dozens of ways to hit the water this summer!. Due to challenges in hiring lifeguards and wading pool attendants, we are unable to announce our beach and wading pool schedules at this time. We are working hard to recruit, train, and hire more lifeguards and attendants so that we can offer aquatic fun this summer. We encourage the public to please share our lifeguard job opportunities with your networks.
SEATTLE, WA
thefactsnewspaper.com

Seattle Parks and Recreation and YMCA of Greater Seattle Announce Summer Job Fairs

Both organizations are hiring dozens of positions to provide a safe summer for kids. Seattle, WA- Step up and help kids this summer - do work that matters! Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) and YMCA of Greater Seattle (YMCA) have an alarming number of summer positions to fill in roles that serve youth in the Seattle area, especially around water-related activities and day camps that provide childcare for parents this summer.
SEATTLE, WA
thefactsnewspaper.com

Cardiovascular Ultrasound Imaging Specialists, Enthusiasts Will Connect in Seattle June 10-13

(SEATTLE, June 1, 2022) – With cardiovascular disease still the leading cause of death in the United States, improving the diagnostic assessment of patients with cardiovascular ultrasound is paramount. The American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) will host its Scientific Sessions in Seattle, June 10-13, bringing together experts, enthusiasts, and multidisciplinary partners to teach and learn the latest in cardiovascular ultrasound imaging. The conference, in its 33rd year, is aimed at advancing patient care across the U.S. and the world.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kent, WA
State
Washington State
City
Bellevue, WA
Washington State
Washington Obituaries
thefactsnewspaper.com

ICYMI: King County Fire Chiefs/Medic One Foundation Adopt Life Saving App

ICYMI: King County Fire Chiefs/Medic One Foundation Adopt Life Saving App. King County Fire Chiefs Association and Medic One Foundation today announced the county-wide launch of PulsePoint, a free life-saving mobile app that notifies users when someone nearby is in cardiac arrest and needs immediate help. The announcement highlights National CPR & AED Awareness Week, June.
KING COUNTY, WA
thefactsnewspaper.com

Dunn Proposes Mapping, Removal of Unsanctioned Homeless Encampments in King County

Dunn Proposes Mapping, Removal of Unsanctioned Homeless Encampments in King County. Today King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn introduced legislation [attached] to create a public-facing dashboard showing all unsanctioned homeless encampments across King County and requesting a comprehensive plan to provide outreach and clear camps in unincorporated King County. “Allowing homeless...
KING COUNTY, WA
thefactsnewspaper.com

Free Youth Transit Pass forward, aiming for implementation in time for school.

In his State of the County address last month, Executive Constantine touted the great work of King County Metro and acknowledged key investments for the future, including the Free Youth Transit Pass that will connect youth to the freedom of transit throughout our region. The proposed free youth transit pass builds on King County’s many years of success in providing ORCA passes to middle and high school students during the school year, and also stretching into summertime for those who most need travel support.
KING COUNTY, WA
thefactsnewspaper.com

Find a Summer Meal Site Near You!

OLYMPIA — June 2, 2022 —  The annual Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) provides children in lower-income areas with nutritious meals during the summer. Good nutrition is essential for effective learning every day, all year long. Just as learning does not end when school lets out, neither does the need for good nutrition.
OLYMPIA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy