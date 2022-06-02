In Loving Memory of Larry Donell Mitchell

(SEATTLE, June 1, 2022) – With cardiovascular disease still the leading cause of death in the United States, improving the diagnostic assessment of patients with cardiovascular ultrasound is paramount. The American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) will host its Scientific Sessions in Seattle, June 10-13, bringing together experts, enthusiasts, and multidisciplinary partners to teach and learn the latest in cardiovascular ultrasound imaging. The conference, in its 33rd year, is aimed at advancing patient care across the U.S. and the world.
