ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

In Loving Memory of Keith William Price

thefactsnewspaper.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeith Price’s extraordinary life began with the union of Milton V. Price and Bernice K. Price. who proceeded him in death. He was born and raised in Washington state. Keith was dedicated to his family and was their sixth child born on February 18th, 1967 in Seattle. He...

www.thefactsnewspaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefactsnewspaper.com

Seattle Parks and Recreation announces Summer 2022 Aquatic Programming

Seattle, WA-Whether you like to lap swim, dunk, dog-paddle or wade, Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) has dozens of ways to hit the water this summer!. Due to challenges in hiring lifeguards and wading pool attendants, we are unable to announce our beach and wading pool schedules at this time. We are working hard to recruit, train, and hire more lifeguards and attendants so that we can offer aquatic fun this summer. We encourage the public to please share our lifeguard job opportunities with your networks.
SEATTLE, WA
thefactsnewspaper.com

Cardiovascular Ultrasound Imaging Specialists, Enthusiasts Will Connect in Seattle June 10-13

(SEATTLE, June 1, 2022) – With cardiovascular disease still the leading cause of death in the United States, improving the diagnostic assessment of patients with cardiovascular ultrasound is paramount. The American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) will host its Scientific Sessions in Seattle, June 10-13, bringing together experts, enthusiasts, and multidisciplinary partners to teach and learn the latest in cardiovascular ultrasound imaging. The conference, in its 33rd year, is aimed at advancing patient care across the U.S. and the world.
SEATTLE, WA
thefactsnewspaper.com

Seattle Parks and Recreation and YMCA of Greater Seattle Announce Summer Job Fairs

Both organizations are hiring dozens of positions to provide a safe summer for kids. Seattle, WA- Step up and help kids this summer - do work that matters! Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) and YMCA of Greater Seattle (YMCA) have an alarming number of summer positions to fill in roles that serve youth in the Seattle area, especially around water-related activities and day camps that provide childcare for parents this summer.
SEATTLE, WA
thefactsnewspaper.com

DEEL Invests $1M in Community-Based K-12 Summer Programs to Address Continued Impacts of COVID-19

Funding will support academic opportunities, enrichment, and college and career exploration for historically underserved youth in Seattle. SEATTLE (May 31) - This week, the Seattle Department of Education and Early Learning (DEEL) announced $1 million in grant awards to enhance community-based summer learning for more than 1,400 youth. For the second consecutive year, DEEL’s community investments in summer programs address the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on student learning by providing greater access to expanded learning opportunities to support student success as school resumes in the fall. This grant’s summer programming includes academic activities, social-emotional learning, enrichment, and college and career exploration. All programs will occur between June and September 2022. Investments are funded by the Families, Education, Preschool and Promise (FEPP) Levy.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Obituaries
State
Washington State
Washington State
Washington Obituaries
thefactsnewspaper.com

King County Executive Dow Constantine will help distribute gun safety equipment in partnership with

King County Executive Dow Constantine will help distribute gun safety equipment in partnership with King County Public Health Friday in Seattle as part of National Gun Violence Awareness Day (Wear Orange Day). The free equipment includes lock boxes and trigger locks, and will be available to the first 100 residents at each location of the Safer Summer Initiative Launch. King County and the City of Seattle are coordinating efforts with King County Public Health's Safer Summer strategy to elevate current solutions and harm reduction techniques to align efforts to co-create a Safer Summer 2022 and beyond. WHAT: Executive Constantine joining Regional Peacekeepers Collective gun safety equipment distribution WHEN: Friday June 3rd, 10:00 am WHERE: 306 23rd Ave S, Seattle, WA 98144.
KING COUNTY, WA
thefactsnewspaper.com

ICYMI: King County Fire Chiefs/Medic One Foundation Adopt Life Saving App

ICYMI: King County Fire Chiefs/Medic One Foundation Adopt Life Saving App. King County Fire Chiefs Association and Medic One Foundation today announced the county-wide launch of PulsePoint, a free life-saving mobile app that notifies users when someone nearby is in cardiac arrest and needs immediate help. The announcement highlights National CPR & AED Awareness Week, June.
KING COUNTY, WA
thefactsnewspaper.com

Free Youth Transit Pass forward, aiming for implementation in time for school.

In his State of the County address last month, Executive Constantine touted the great work of King County Metro and acknowledged key investments for the future, including the Free Youth Transit Pass that will connect youth to the freedom of transit throughout our region. The proposed free youth transit pass builds on King County’s many years of success in providing ORCA passes to middle and high school students during the school year, and also stretching into summertime for those who most need travel support.
KING COUNTY, WA
thefactsnewspaper.com

Find a Summer Meal Site Near You!

OLYMPIA — June 2, 2022 —  The annual Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) provides children in lower-income areas with nutritious meals during the summer. Good nutrition is essential for effective learning every day, all year long. Just as learning does not end when school lets out, neither does the need for good nutrition.
OLYMPIA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy