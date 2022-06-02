In Loving Memory of Keith William Price

Funding will support academic opportunities, enrichment, and college and career exploration for historically underserved youth in Seattle. SEATTLE (May 31) - This week, the Seattle Department of Education and Early Learning (DEEL) announced $1 million in grant awards to enhance community-based summer learning for more than 1,400 youth. For the second consecutive year, DEEL’s community investments in summer programs address the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on student learning by providing greater access to expanded learning opportunities to support student success as school resumes in the fall. This grant’s summer programming includes academic activities, social-emotional learning, enrichment, and college and career exploration. All programs will occur between June and September 2022. Investments are funded by the Families, Education, Preschool and Promise (FEPP) Levy.
