The Ducks opened the Louisville Regional with more of the same inconsistencies that plagued them in the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament. They smacked seven doubles and made an impressive comeback in the middle innings, with Brennan Milone having a strong day at the plate. However, it wasn’t enough to overcome their shaky pitching and struggles with runners in scoring position. They fell 8-6 to the Michigan Wolverines, who were coming off a Big Ten Tournament championship.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO