Flood Warning issued for Beckham, Blaine by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 23:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma. Target Area: Osage; Pawnee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Osage and Pawnee Counties through 200 AM CDT At 109 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Burbank to 4 miles west of Ralston to near Sooner Lake. Movement was southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Pawnee... Hominy Cleveland... Fairfax Wynona... Jennings Ralston... Westport Osage... Burbank Hallett... Blackburn Terlton... Maramec Skedee... Walnut Creek State Park Sooner Lake... Apperson MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

OSAGE COUNTY, OK ・ 2 HOURS AGO