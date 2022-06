The Atlanta Koi Club welcomes you to a one-day, self-guided pond tour of 8 uniquely beautiful ponds and gardens clustered in the East Cobb area. The tour will display the many varieties of koi...living jewels of the pond and the ecosystem they exist in. No two ponds are alike and you will be able to learn what makes a great and unique pond. Take your time to enjoy, observe and ask questions you may have about koi, plants, equipment and pond design so that one day, you too can create your own water paradise.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO